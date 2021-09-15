Sources: Facebook/@davidsbridal; Instagram/@nordstrom

David’s Bridal is holding its first-ever “$99 and Under Warehouse Sale” over a three-day weekend in late September at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The sale promises over 25,000 items, including bridal gowns for $90, occasion dresses for $20 and accessories for $5.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our first-ever warehouse sale,” said Jim Marcum, CEO, in a statement. “As we continue to see weddings, girl’s night outs and other celebrations back on the calendar, we wanted to provide our customers with a fun pop-up experience to shop thousands of dresses, accessories, and shoes we have in our extensive inventory.”

Warehouse sales traditionally offer overstock and/or leftovers from previous seasons at savings in the range of 50 percent to 80 percent off retail prices.

Lululemon held its first warehouse sale online last July to trim elevated stocks amid pandemic-related store closures, but didn’t repeat the event in 2021.

A few chains hold them regularly, including Ann Taylor Loft, J. Crew, Levi’s and Williams Sonoma, despite risks to price integrity. The legendary Barneys Warehouse Sale ran for 42 years in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood until 2014 after the fashion boutique extended its discounts online and to outlet stores.

Warehouse sales run similar to anniversary sales held by many jewelers and furniture chains. REI has a popular anniversary sale and Best Buy has held one annually since its fiftieth anniversary in 2016.

The most famous of the kind is Nordstrom’s, held from late July through early August. Wrote Esquire recently, “The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beloved by fans, first and foremost, because it’s a kind of reverse approach to marking things down. Instead of offering discounts on old, out-of-season stock, the team at Nordstrom knocks a very respectable percentage off a bunch of brand-new merchandise.”

Nordstrom’s 2021 Anniversary Sale saw sales increase one percent over 2019’s event. Erik Nordstrom, CEO, said on the retailer’s second-quarter call, “As always, our anniversary sale rewards and engages our loyal customers with brand new product at reduced prices for a limited time. The event was well-timed to serve increasing customer demand for wardrobe refreshes as they return to activities outside the home.”