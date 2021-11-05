Are brands and retailers defining authenticity on their own terms or consumers’?
University researchers have come up with six types of judgements consumers make when determining a product’s authenticity.
“Consumers crave authenticity. Yet marketing itself is typically considered inherently inauthentic,” professors from the University of Southern California, Bocconi University and Vrije Universitei Amsterdam wrote in a statement.
In the paper, “The Concept of Authenticity: What it Means to Consumers,” researchers said the problem is that marketers generally have come up with “numerous idiosyncratic definitions” of what authenticity means, making it a “nebulous” concept to re-conceptualize.
Leveraging data from more than 3,000 consumers across 17 different types of consumption experiences, the authors developed a holistic assessment of authenticity determined by six component judgements. The role of each component can change based on the consumption context.
The six components are:
- Accuracy: The seller being transparent and reliable in what is conveyed to consumers
- Connectedness: Consumers’ feelings of engagement and at times a sense of transformation
- Integrity: The source being seen as intrinsically motivated, while acting autonomously and consistently
- Legitimacy: Conformity in terms of adhering to norms, standards, rules or traditions
- Originality: A product or service standing out from the mainstream
- Proficiency: The display of skills, craftsmanship and/or expertise in the offering
“From this research, practitioners can also tell which of these six judgments to emphasize and when in their customer marketing and communications,” said Andrea Ordanini, a marketing professor at Bocconi University in Italy. “For example, companies selling hedonic products should see relatively large returns perception-wise from emphasizing proficiency because it matters more for hedonic products than for utilitarian products.”
A 2019 study from Stackla found that, although 92 percent of marketers believe most or all of the content they create resonates as authentic with consumers, 51 percent of consumers said less than half of brands create content that resonates as authentic.
In marketing, employing influencers, tapping user-generated content and using “real people” instead of models in advertising are some ways brands claim to drive authenticity. Older brands claim to be viewed as more authentic than newer ones. Other authenticity elements often cited include aligning a brand’s actions with values, being transparent and brand storytelling.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for brands and retailers actively trying to convey authenticity to consumers? Which of the six components identified by the study do you think is most essential in a consumer’s determination of a product’s authenticity?
8 Comments on "Are brands and retailers defining authenticity on their own terms or consumers’?"
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
Authenticity is becoming an increasingly critical component in terms of consumer decision making. Witnessing first hand my 22-year-old daughter and her circle of friends – it is evident that if done right, with a cohesive “story,” this largest consumer cohort (Gen X, Y, Z) are willing to pay more for authenticity but, more importantly, socially aligned and ethically responsible companies. What is puzzling to me in this research is it does not address social or ethics concerns, which makes me skeptical of the framework.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Similar to brand position, consumers (not brands) decide what’s authentic. Brands should not attempt to actively convey authenticity to consumers, they should actively convey their brand characteristics and be transparent versus attempting to pose as something they are not.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
You got it exactly right Michael! I got a ringside seat to the Coke and Pepsi ad wars. Also the Budweiser/Miller/Coors ad battles of the day. My contention was always that those “in your face” high testosterone ad campaigns worked so well because for once the ads that appealed to the egos of the marketing titans of the day (still mostly men) which were exactly the brand persona that the consumers they targeted also shared. In effect, we tripped over the transparency you espouse. Hilarious in hindsight — but there’s a lot of truth in it.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
I completely agree with you Michael. Consumers want to know what a brand stands for – whether that is quality, value, inspiration, aspiration, social or environmental causes, etc. – which are things that resonate on a personal level to build authenticity. If brands can’t communicate that they ultimately lose.
Founder, The Adelman Group
A product’s authenticity comes largely from a brand’s heritage. It isn’t easy to have instant authenticity with any product unless the brand representing it has provenance. It doesn’t matter how you package it today; consumers want to trust a brand first. Once they have achieved this trust, it will be much easier for a brand to convince them that their products are truly authentic.
Take Dove, for example; their award-winning ad campaign showing women in their underwear promoting their gentle soap created authenticity by not showing typical models. Unilever is also a heritage brand that starting selling Dove back in 1957.
Today a brand can’t promote its products on TikTok, through influencers or on any social media platform, and expect it to be universally accepted as authentic — you have to earn it!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’d add a seventh component: Time tested and proven. Do I trust the authenticity of Patagonia’s claims regarding earth friendly principles? Completely. But Peloton’s skills as an authentic fitness company should have translated from bikes to treadmills. Not so much.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I would add one more to the list: consistency. Once the customer has experienced these six components, they will enjoy and feel connected. However a lack of consistency means the customer won’t know what they are going to get the next time. That erodes the customer’s confidence, destroys any chance for loyalty, and means the brand will have to work that much harder to get them back. As for which of the six is most essential to authenticity, I’ll vote for integrity. Without that, the other five don’t matter.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Going back decades to key product and advertising principles. “Tell the people what they already want to hear and they will believe you.”