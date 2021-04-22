Are associates better than influencers for shopping livestreams?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Aptos.
Livestreams are fast becoming the cable-cutting generations’ QVC. And who better to connect with local shoppers through livestreams than local associates?
Associates truly understand the shoppers who walk through our front doors every single day to breed both authenticity and trust.
To be sure, influencers still have a place in our video marketing strategies, but most have long ago traded any hint of authenticity for a new sponsorship, a few more likes or one more fistful of followers. In addition to what I believe will be their soon-to-be-waning influence, influencers simply cannot connect with consumers at a local level.
Associates have actual authenticity, not exaggerated and subsidized claims of authenticity. (“These boots are soooo legit!”)
No swag, no stylized selfies. Just real people, talking about their real experiences with real products and real customers.
While associate livestreaming is still relatively new, a few streams are starting to appear.
One standout to me is Italian fashion retailer Motivi, which produces regular associate-led livestreams featuring store associates from across the chain. The “set” is well lit and free of distractions, the lighting and sound are excellent, and the associate presenters are personable, knowledgeable and even appear to be having fun.
But what really stands out to me is the viewing experience. Once joining a broadcast, participants engage with the presenters via an integrated chat function. I can share my reactions to the merchandise and see how other viewers are reacting. Shopping for pieces is just a click away, with the livestream even staying with me while I browse product details.
Great associate livestreams are not limited to large chains, nor to fashion and beauty categories.
Single-store Molbak’s Garden + Home center in Woodinville, WA, produces monthly livestreams that feature associates presenting gardening advice, do-it-yourself tips and product information. While there’s no commerce integration, associates are knowledgeable, (mostly) comfortable on camera and always (here’s that word again) authentic.
I think it may be time to press pause on those influencer-led livestreams and let our associates do the talking. In the long run, I have a feeling associates will probably “fake it” far less and sell much more.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers use associates for livestreams rather than influencers? What are the likely advantages versus pitfalls to using associates in video marketing strategies?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Are associates better than influencers for shopping livestreams?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The person doing a livestream should be knowledgeable, engaging, and good at communicating. Some associates can meet those needs and should not be overlooked; some influencers can meet those needs. Influencers may have pulling power because of their profile, but they need to be able to perform the other requirements too.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Love the idea of associates being advocates. Some will embrace it more — and naturally be better at it — than others, but it offers super possibilities.
As the way in which retailers engage with customers changes to become more hybrid between channels — sometimes in store, sometimes via video — it seems only natural. It is an amazing way of a specific associate expanding their audience beyond the store.
You can imagine someone coming into store and engaging with the associate based on what they saw live streamed.
There are precedents for this — Halifax Building Society in the UK used a branch associate called Howard Brown for 8 years in all their advertising.
In my view, the approach shows a real human face to a company — more so than an influencer ever could.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Retailers should absolutely use associates for livestreams vs. influencers. They are authentic brand ambassadors and can actually engage the audience because of their product knowledge. Video is a great way to sell and streaming tells a story vs. a flat image/photos.
Disadvantages — it’s live and if you don’t have real time visibility to your inventory, you could be selling products you don’t have in stock.
The associate must have stellar selling skills — it takes a certain kind of person to engage customers via video but as long as the seller believes in the brand and product they are selling, it’s a great platform.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I am pleased to see so much enthusiasm for this idea. I wasn’t sure how people would react when I wrote my original post, but support has been very strong, like your opinion, Liza. Good points too, re: real-time inventory visibility…
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
As pointed out, authenticity is the key. How soon before the associates who are good at it start “acting/ faking” it? The key is for the whole production to have a goal of being authentic, and it starts from the writing.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Using associates is a better idea than using influencers, but the associate really needs to be passionate about they are selling or what task they are performing. No one likes fakeness in their presenters.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Great points all, Georganne. It really is all about the connections, and I have been consistently impressed by the ability of unpracticed (and often unpolished) store personnel to make real connections during their livestreams.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Yes, absolutely, retailers should use associates for live streaming. It should be a premium position with premium pay. And of course the associate has to have the appropriate on-screen selling and presentation skills. But keep it real with real people. And keep it professional with the right level of digital, technical and set details. This is no time for amateur hour. It’s not TikTok.
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
If you remove the titles, the person in front of the camera needs to be authentic and knowledgeable. What we know is that consumers are really good at spotting fake reviews and pretenders. Probably two questions to think about:
1. An associate gets paid to work for the retailer. Is the retailer going to accept an honest review from an associate?
2. Not all retailers have embraced that their associates might be their best asset in every store. Does a retailer need to come to grips with that first? If not … see question #1.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Live streaming is quickly emerging as a multi-sensory consumer engagement model. As the opening in-store model shifts from a transaction-based to an experienced-based strategy, the role of the store associate, or eventually the brand ambassadors, will evolve.
The live streaming model could be a great way of connecting with consumers beyond the products and driving the relationships with the brand ambassadors to a new level. As long as the brand ambassadors are knowledgeable, personable, and have a great screen presence, they could be a viable option for live streaming events.
With that said, we should not underestimate the importance of both micro and macro-influencers. Whether they are sponsored or unsponsored, their scale, reach, and influence on the shopping journey should not be underestimated.