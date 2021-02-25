Are Americans ready to do some good old-fashioned ‘revenge shopping’?

Feb 25, 2021
by George Anderson
TJX Companies’ fourth quarter report did not reveal the type of positive results that have become routine for the parent company of Homegoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx in recent years, but its CEO still sees the glass as well past half full going forward.

Ernie Herrman, TJX CEO, believes he has plenty of reasons for optimism. For one, the quarterly drop in same-store sales at the company’s properties was down only seven percent despite well reported spikes in the number of novel coronavirus cases during the 13 weeks ending Jan. 30 and the shopping restrictions that have been imposed during the pandemic.

He also believes that a number of opportunities are developing in the market that will benefit TJX going forward. Speaking on the company’s earnings call yesterday, Mr. Herrman pointed to the job that TJX buyers have done cementing relationships with existing vendors while recruiting new ones.

“Our buyers opened thousands of new vendors across good, better and best brands and sourced from a universe of approximately 21,000 vendors around the world,” said Mr. Herrman. “We believe all of this puts us in an excellent position to keep offering consumers an eclectic mix of branded merchandise at amazing values.”

The TJX CEO also thinks there is prime retail real estate to be had as many other chains have closed stores. This may mean expanding the number of stores the retailer operates in some markets while moving existing stores to better locations in others.

On the capital expenditure side, TJX is planning to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion worldwide on new stores (76 net new locations in the U.S.), remodels and on the company’s distribution network and infrastructure.

Believing 2021 will be a better year than 2020, TJX also plans to launch marketing campaigns to promote its individual banners. Each campaign will “reinforce our value leadership,” according to Mr. Herrman. They “will also highlight the elements of discovery, variety and quality, which are all major strengths for us.”

We have a tremendous opportunity to capture additional market share, even beyond the prospect of a resurgence in consumer spending and ‘revenge shopping’,” said Mr. Herrman. “Once vaccines are widely available, longer term, we are convinced that our flexible off-price model has structural advantages with our entertaining and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, differentiated assortment of branded merchandise and our excellent values.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that consumers are ready to engage in some “revenge shopping” and that such behavior will benefit the chains operated by TJX? What challenges do you see facing the company?

"When it's safe to go out again, shoppers are going to spend, people are going to flock to restaurants, and we're all going to party like it's 2022."

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka

Cathy Hotka, Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 20 minutes ago

YES, I think TJX is correct and shoppers are ready to get back to buying in a big away. With vaccines starting to roll out in earnest, stimulus payments on the way and generally strong economic conditions, it is all set up for a strong consumer response. While there’s no doubt that apparel had the hardest time, and even if some of the effects of people working from home remain, I think we’re going to see an even better response in consumer spending than TJX or the NRF are predicting.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 16 minutes ago

Given that U.S. retail and consumers have not been completely locked down for many months, I see much less upside for revenge spending than in other countries. In the U.K., for example, non-essential stores have been shut since November and consumers have been confined to their homes. Once that lockdown ends people will almost certainly come out and will spend savings made during the pandemic. The same kind of thing happened in China last year.

In the U.S., there will be pockets of revenge spending. Apparel is likely one of them. As social occasions and other events come back into our calendars, many will relish the opportunity to buy new outfits and dress up.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 10 minutes ago

I agree.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 8 minutes ago

Revenge shopping will be tempered by the amount of disposable income available. For those who lost their shops due to lockdowns, shut-downs and other downs, the first priority will be to get reemployed. Then, late in 2021, they may engage in revenge shopping.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 6 minutes ago
I’d rather call it “relaxed shopping” or “vaccinated shopping” and, someday, “maskless shopping.” Revenge draws on anger and frustration and that’s not where I want to invest my energy. I just want to take a (maskless) deep breath and get on with my life. I want to visit the mall once a week rather than once every two months. I want to take the pulse of the business again and dive into the evolutionary changes and solutions that will be in motion. And TJX will certainly be taking advantage of the newly available real estate. Part of the question will be what lessons the brands have learned about excess inventory and how it is best dealt with. One of the best solutions for the brand is to not have any. Maybe the last year has thrown up some cautionary flags about how forward inventory is planned and executed. Newly nimble supply chains will hopefully make brands smarter about forward seasons and the depth and breadth of their buys. TJX may need all those new relationships… Read more »
Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
1 hour 5 minutes ago

Psychologically, I think we want to return to normal (whatever normal was for you). If that included treasure hunting, you’ll want to go back to that and that bodes well for TJX – online treasure hunting has never been reported to be as much fun as in-store.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
28 minutes 51 seconds ago

Agreed – treasure hunt shopping is not as fun online as it is actually in-store. I believe some people will still be hesitant as the stimulus funding is still up in the air, and people still have to have money for the basics — shelter, utilities, and food — before they can think about going on a spending holiday on themselves and feel good about it.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
1 hour 4 minutes ago

There is no doubt that there will be a bump up, but after the bump, the trend will fall back to the trend over the last years. In fact that downward trend may accelerate as many shoppers have discovered they don’t “need” new things.

I have one question regarding Ernie Herman’s comment. “We have a tremendous opportunity to capture additional market share, even beyond the prospect of a resurgence in consumer spending and ‘revenge shopping’.” Who are they going to take market share from? That answer will give significant insight into the overall retail future.

Ricardo Belmar
Ricardo Belmar
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
1 hour 17 seconds ago
Revenge shopping? Yes, but with certain caveats. Consumers in the U.S. have largely been able to shop throughout the last quarter with only capacity limits in some regions holding them back. We did not have a repeat of lockdowns over the winter to force stores closed so the opportunity to buy was there, but the intent to buy certain product categories was not. Apparel, which drives TJ Max and Marshalls sales, was a category that lacked consumer shopping intent. Other categories absolutely saw revenge shopping! TJX’s Home Goods brand is in a better position to benefit in 2021 as consumers will still be buying products to make their homes more enjoyable. Apparel will see a comeback once social gatherings and events start happening again and consumers will want to buy new clothes for the occasion. Finding new and better locations for TJX stores is a good strategy moving forward as there will be vacancies in desirable locations when other retailers close down. Remodels will also be important as TJX can’t rely on revenge shopping alone… Read more »
Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
55 minutes 24 seconds ago

While most of the retailers in my neighborhood are shuttered, our TJMaxx and Marshalls are always crowded. Budget-friendly prices and a fresh assortment every week tempt shoppers with a desire to get out of the house. When it’s safe to go out again, shoppers are going to spend, people are going to flock to restaurants, and we’re all going to party like it’s 2022.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
47 minutes 21 seconds ago

Many consumers have a pent-up desire to indulge in stores. They’re eager to get out, examine products and upgrade their wardrobe after a year of yoga pants.

TJX chains are affordable and they encourage shoppers to slow down, explore and find the right fit. During the pandemic, consumers have grown accustomed to e-commerce and brief store visits, so getting some consumers to feel comfortable and linger again may take time.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
19 minutes 40 seconds ago

TJX is well positioned to be a top choice for consumers doing a variety of types of shopping – “revenge,” necessities or special occasion – depending on their budget.

Yogesh Kulkarni
Yogesh Kulkarni
Chief Operating Officer, Antuit.ai
12 minutes 57 seconds ago

TJX has tailwinds coming into this year. It is indeed a trifecta of customers, suppliers and real estate. As customers can safely and freely shop in the stores, their value based retail discovery model will definitely resonate. The bigger opportunity for them is also on the supply chain side. They have eager suppliers that are challenged with traditional retailers who are either reducing their buys or rescinding their contracts – leaving a lot of good merchandise to pick from for TJX’s “opportunity buys.” The same goes for real estate – they might be get their best choices and very favorable contract conditions for expansion as many traditional retailers are significantly reducing their store fleet.

