Are Americans ready to do some good old-fashioned ‘revenge shopping’?
TJX Companies’ fourth quarter report did not reveal the type of positive results that have become routine for the parent company of Homegoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx in recent years, but its CEO still sees the glass as well past half full going forward.
Ernie Herrman, TJX CEO, believes he has plenty of reasons for optimism. For one, the quarterly drop in same-store sales at the company’s properties was down only seven percent despite well reported spikes in the number of novel coronavirus cases during the 13 weeks ending Jan. 30 and the shopping restrictions that have been imposed during the pandemic.
He also believes that a number of opportunities are developing in the market that will benefit TJX going forward. Speaking on the company’s earnings call yesterday, Mr. Herrman pointed to the job that TJX buyers have done cementing relationships with existing vendors while recruiting new ones.
“Our buyers opened thousands of new vendors across good, better and best brands and sourced from a universe of approximately 21,000 vendors around the world,” said Mr. Herrman. “We believe all of this puts us in an excellent position to keep offering consumers an eclectic mix of branded merchandise at amazing values.”
The TJX CEO also thinks there is prime retail real estate to be had as many other chains have closed stores. This may mean expanding the number of stores the retailer operates in some markets while moving existing stores to better locations in others.
On the capital expenditure side, TJX is planning to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion worldwide on new stores (76 net new locations in the U.S.), remodels and on the company’s distribution network and infrastructure.
Believing 2021 will be a better year than 2020, TJX also plans to launch marketing campaigns to promote its individual banners. Each campaign will “reinforce our value leadership,” according to Mr. Herrman. They “will also highlight the elements of discovery, variety and quality, which are all major strengths for us.”
“We have a tremendous opportunity to capture additional market share, even beyond the prospect of a resurgence in consumer spending and ‘revenge shopping’,” said Mr. Herrman. “Once vaccines are widely available, longer term, we are convinced that our flexible off-price model has structural advantages with our entertaining and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, differentiated assortment of branded merchandise and our excellent values.”
- The TJX Companies’ (TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman on Q4 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha
- The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year FY21 Results; Reports Above-Plan Q4 Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales of Down 3%; Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend at Current Rate in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 – The TJX Companies, Inc.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that consumers are ready to engage in some “revenge shopping” and that such behavior will benefit the chains operated by TJX? What challenges do you see facing the company?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
YES, I think TJX is correct and shoppers are ready to get back to buying in a big away. With vaccines starting to roll out in earnest, stimulus payments on the way and generally strong economic conditions, it is all set up for a strong consumer response. While there’s no doubt that apparel had the hardest time, and even if some of the effects of people working from home remain, I think we’re going to see an even better response in consumer spending than TJX or the NRF are predicting.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given that U.S. retail and consumers have not been completely locked down for many months, I see much less upside for revenge spending than in other countries. In the U.K., for example, non-essential stores have been shut since November and consumers have been confined to their homes. Once that lockdown ends people will almost certainly come out and will spend savings made during the pandemic. The same kind of thing happened in China last year.
In the U.S., there will be pockets of revenge spending. Apparel is likely one of them. As social occasions and other events come back into our calendars, many will relish the opportunity to buy new outfits and dress up.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I agree.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Revenge shopping will be tempered by the amount of disposable income available. For those who lost their shops due to lockdowns, shut-downs and other downs, the first priority will be to get reemployed. Then, late in 2021, they may engage in revenge shopping.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Psychologically, I think we want to return to normal (whatever normal was for you). If that included treasure hunting, you’ll want to go back to that and that bodes well for TJX – online treasure hunting has never been reported to be as much fun as in-store.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Agreed – treasure hunt shopping is not as fun online as it is actually in-store. I believe some people will still be hesitant as the stimulus funding is still up in the air, and people still have to have money for the basics — shelter, utilities, and food — before they can think about going on a spending holiday on themselves and feel good about it.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
There is no doubt that there will be a bump up, but after the bump, the trend will fall back to the trend over the last years. In fact that downward trend may accelerate as many shoppers have discovered they don’t “need” new things.
I have one question regarding Ernie Herman’s comment. “We have a tremendous opportunity to capture additional market share, even beyond the prospect of a resurgence in consumer spending and ‘revenge shopping’.” Who are they going to take market share from? That answer will give significant insight into the overall retail future.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
While most of the retailers in my neighborhood are shuttered, our TJMaxx and Marshalls are always crowded. Budget-friendly prices and a fresh assortment every week tempt shoppers with a desire to get out of the house. When it’s safe to go out again, shoppers are going to spend, people are going to flock to restaurants, and we’re all going to party like it’s 2022.
Content Marketing Strategist
Many consumers have a pent-up desire to indulge in stores. They’re eager to get out, examine products and upgrade their wardrobe after a year of yoga pants.
TJX chains are affordable and they encourage shoppers to slow down, explore and find the right fit. During the pandemic, consumers have grown accustomed to e-commerce and brief store visits, so getting some consumers to feel comfortable and linger again may take time.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
TJX is well positioned to be a top choice for consumers doing a variety of types of shopping – “revenge,” necessities or special occasion – depending on their budget.
Chief Operating Officer, Antuit.ai
TJX has tailwinds coming into this year. It is indeed a trifecta of customers, suppliers and real estate. As customers can safely and freely shop in the stores, their value based retail discovery model will definitely resonate. The bigger opportunity for them is also on the supply chain side. They have eager suppliers that are challenged with traditional retailers who are either reducing their buys or rescinding their contracts – leaving a lot of good merchandise to pick from for TJX’s “opportunity buys.” The same goes for real estate – they might be get their best choices and very favorable contract conditions for expansion as many traditional retailers are significantly reducing their store fleet.