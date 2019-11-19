Are Americans ready for a DTC shopping holiday?
On November 15, a new shopping holiday, DTC Friday, quietly launched with 120 direct-to-consumer brands and a give-back message. The day’s creator, Tim Armstrong, however, has big future plans for the day and the overall DTC opportunity.
Mr. Armstrong, the ex-CEO of AOL and Oath as well as Google’s former marketing chief, in February 2019 founded dtx company, which invests in and creates experiences and platforms in the DTC space.
When launching the business, he wrote that retail is still largely made up of analog-driven “one-way distribution and relationship systems” and that digital is helping DTC brands create a “two-way, relationship based system.”
When on CNBC last week announcing DTC Friday, Mr. Armstrong described DTC as a “another megatrend starting” and cited Nike’s decision to end selling to Amazon as the “tip of the iceberg” in a DTC shift. Said Mr. Armstrong, “If they have the option to go direct, they are going to go direct.”
Dtx company has so far made six DTC investments, including in beverage company Dirty Lemon and lingerie upstart Third Love. The company also creates experiences, such as product catalogs and events, designs platforms and invests in talent to support the DTC space.
DTC Friday, which promises to be held annually two weeks before Black Friday, offered some examples in how dtx company is helping DTC brands deliver experiences to directly engage consumers. Beyond any deals on the day, shoppers were given a chance to donate $5.00 to a charity of their choice through Givz, a platform that aggregates hundreds of charities.
Under dtx company’s guidance, DTC brands are also being encouraged to expand beyond platforms such as Facebook and Instagram that have driven much of their outreach to TV, branded videos and other media. The brands used QR codes and NFC tags during DTC Friday to track how ads drive sales.
“We want to essentially help these brands move from a platform-structured internet into an ecosystem-driven internet,” Mr. Armstrong told Business Insider. “Instead of the data and value being accrued at the center to these platforms, it moves toward the edges to benefit the brands and their consumers.”
- DTC Friday
- DTC Friday provides a chance to give back while shopping some of the coolest brands – New York Post
- Tim Armstrong is launching a new company to bring products and experiences directly to consumers, no retailer required – CNBC
- Former AOL and Google exec Tim Armstrong is pronouncing a day for direct-to-consumer brands to rival Black Friday and promising them an audience of at least 100 million – Business Insider
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see an opportunity for DTC brands to have their own shopping holiday? Do you agree with Tim Armstrong that DTC is “another megatrend starting” as well as the need to diversify away from platforms such as Facebook and Instagram?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Are Americans ready for a DTC shopping holiday?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
From the customer’s perspective it’s simply shopping or commerce as usual, whether or not it’s from a retailer or DTC brand. We are witnessing the rise of the DTC movement, especially with global iconic brands such as Nike, Adidas, and others taking control of their brand, their messaging, their go-to-market strategies, and driving the customer experience instead of depending on a third party. DTC brands are in the game, quickly gaining momentum and starting to compete very seriously with the retail establishment.
DTC brands do not necessarily need a special holiday or shopping event. Customers appreciate choice, and if DTC brands such as Away, Casper, and Harry’s along with the older guard including Nike and Adidas can drive a better overall experience and competitive pricing, along with quality, they can disrupt the model and take back some of the market share from the retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I agree that DTC is growing and that it is taking share and capturing the interest of consumers. I am not entirely sure that a DTC shopping holiday will gain much traction as a concept. For a start, I think there are already too many shopping holidays. Second, do consumers really differentiate between DTC and buying from a retailer? Not really, such a distinction is technical.
I also find some of the quotes such as: “We want to essentially help these brands move from a platform-structured internet into an ecosystem-driven internet” very vague and woolly. I can decipher a meaning if I think about it, but I wish people would write plainly and meaningfully.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
DTC is absolutely a legitimate disruptive trend. Enabled by digital technology and distribution flows combining with the ability to create and direct consumer relationships, brands are discovering a new and effective selling paradigm.
While I have doubts that a new DTC holiday has legs, it can definitely raise awareness and create momentum for other brands to pursue. Consumers should welcome additional shopping options while brands need to carefully manage their retail ecosystem relationships as they pursue growth and brand integrity.
At the end of the day, a brand-loyal online shopper is likely to visit the brand for a purchase rather than via a shopping platform – as long as that online experience is easy, frictionless, and rewards such loyalty. For those consumers shopping on price and less sensitive to brands the whole DTC element is an afterthought.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
With the growth of online shopping, it has spurred the growth of direct-to-consumer. While many of these brands also have physical stores, it isn’t a requirement. This trend will continue to grow as manufacturers/brands have the opportunity to increase margins by cutting out the middleman – retailers.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
A lot of the statements being made about DTC and its advantages are just the industry talking to itself. Most consumers neither know nor care what is DTC and what is retail – they just want easy, fast and cheap. Trying to create yet another November shopping holiday is adding a bucket of water to a swimming pool; it’s become Black November, and there is no single day of savings any longer. I suspect the DTC message will get lost with consumers and, while DTC activity with major brands will grow, it won’t be a game-changer for consumers.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think we all knew that DTC was coming around the corner. Another option in a collision of consumer options. But another holiday shopping day for this? I really don’t think so. We’re entering a “claustrophobia of abundance” in options, special days and platforms, which make decisions difficult.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
There are two separate questions here. Is direct-to-consumer (DTC), as Armstrong envisions it, a step up from traditional internet commerce? Without a doubt. Do consumers need another holiday-season shopping holiday? Hard to imagine. The more “special shopping days” we create, the less “special” they become, their image fading into the exploding landscape of what has now become a non-stop period of July through January “holiday” discounting. As to the second question Armstrong clearly has several dogs in this fight, so he’s hardly an objective observer, but he is absolutely correct that a more dynamic DTC platform is long overdue.
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
Why not? Works for Alibaba. We like the idea of targeted internet shopping. It lets content be more directed and makes it easier for convenience-focused consumption. The only reservation is the 20th century lesson that sales are like heroin – used selectively it is a real high, used too often they become increasingly less effective and end up in costly addiction.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
No, we certainly did not need another shopping holiday. But since it looks like we are getting one, I’ll think of it this way. 11/11 will be the giant monolithic “department store” event and DTC Friday will be the “specialty store” event. Black Friday isn’t an event any longer. It’s a season within a season. 11/11 will dwarf DTC Friday, but maybe there are brands that don’t want to get lost in that maelstrom.