Albertsons, the third-largest grocer in the U.S., and Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, recently launched their own retail media networks to join the race against Amazon.com and other retail rivals.

Albertsons’ media program taps 27 million Just for U loyalty members. Media opportunities include advertising placements on Albertsons’ homepage, department, category, sub-category, email, search, app and pharmacy, as well as on off-site targeted ad placements.

Tesco’s media network, powered by dunnhumby, offers advertisers access to the U.K.-based supermarket chain’s 20 million Clubcard customer loyalty database for ad targeting and insights across everything from one-to-one personalization through to broader mass reach campaigns.

The acceleration in e-commerce caused by the pandemic subsequently led to a surge in ad placements on retailers’ e-commerce sites and apps in order to influence consumers at the increasingly omnichannel point of purchase.

EMarketer identified retail media as one of 2022’s top five retail trends, predicting that it will account for 17.2 percent of U.S. digital sales, up from 14.9 percent in 2021 and 13.4 percent in 2020.

“The low-hanging fruit of retail media has been bottom-funnel search ads. But various retail media networks are evolving their ad offerings to include more upper-funnel, awareness-driving formats like digital display and video,” eMarketer wrote in a report. “Several also have their own demand-side platforms (DSPs) or partner with other DSPs to deliver targeted ads beyond their owned and operated sites, including in ad-supported CTV.”

Forrester’s “Predictions 2022” report forecasts that retail media spend will outpace Netflix and YouTube this year. Forrester wrote, “As zero- and first-party data becomes mission-critical for marketers in 2022, data-rich retail media networks will rise to the occasion.”

Best Buy and Dollar Tree also garnered buzz in 2021 with media network launches, joining Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Macy’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and others.

Amazon, however, remains far in the lead. According to eMarketer, Amazon’s share of U.S. digital media revenue was 77.7 percent in 2021, up from 76.6 percent in 2020 and is only expected to slip to 76.9 percent in 2022, despite the competition. Rounding out the top three for 2021 was Walmart, with a 5.4 percent share, and Instacart, 1.7 percent.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can newer entrants such as Albertsons and Tesco find significant success in the retail media space against other retailers who have a head start? What’s your overall outlook for retail media spend in the years ahead?