Amazon’s no good, very bad PR week

Mar 26, 2021
by George Anderson
Machine learning cameras in trucks, workers peeing in bottles, union-voting warehouse workers and a visit from Bernie Sanders — this has not been one of Amazon.com’s better weeks. The retail and technology giant has found itself in the headlines — not an unusual occurrence, but for a company that is a serial good news press release machine, all the unflattering coverage and negative social media pushback has got to be unsettling to management.

Vice reported that drivers making deliveries are required to sign a “biometric consent” form that gives Amazon permission to use cameras installed in the trucks to monitor their performance.

The primary purpose of the technology, according to Amazon, is to track if drivers are engaged in unsafe practices. A driver who is seen to be continually yawning, for example, could indicate fatigue and a greater risk for accidents. Many drivers see this as an intrusion, but they either sign or look for other work.

Amazon, in a rare unforced public relations error, went further down the rabbit hole over its responses to subpar working conditions.

Employees at a warehouse in Alabama are currently voting on union representation. Amazon has dismissed concerns raised by disgruntled workers and outside critics by touting its $15 an hour minimum wage and benefit programs it offers employees relative to healthcare and educational advancement.

The news this week that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I -VT) planned to visit the warehouse was not well received by Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business. He issued  a tweet, “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace.”

The shade thrown by Mr. Clark at the senator was not the end of it. Rep. Mark Pocan (D – WI) tweeted a response. “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles.”

Amazon could have, but didn’t, leave the congressman’s post alone. Instead, it tweeted. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us.”

The company, forgetting the rule that very few tweets go unpunished, was greeted with reports by The Intercept and The Verge that provided evidence of workers urinating and (ugh) defecating on the job to avoid being disciplined for failing to meet Amazon’s productivity standards.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Amazon in danger of losing the public perception battle about working conditions for its warehouse employees and delivery drivers? Will there be an eventual tipping point where bad press starts to catch up with Amazon’s business?

"Amazon is treading on dangerous ground with these confusing responses to a negative situation."

Ricardo BelmarRetail Transformation Thought Leader
Ricardo Belmar

Ricardo BelmarRetail Transformation Thought Leader

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
51 minutes 16 seconds ago

Amazon’s employee issues are utterly perplexing. Why is it that a company as successful as they are even needs to go near employee issues like these? Why can’t they be setting a high standard for great employee relations, like Costco, where employees are happy and enthusiastic? As much as Amazon does things right, it consistently gets employee matters wrong. It’s perplexing.

Christine Russo
Christine Russo
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
39 minutes 13 seconds ago

Losing? I believe the results are already in. I’m not aware of a good public perception of working at Amazon’s warehouses, or in fulfillment and delivery.

Zel Bianco
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
32 minutes 18 seconds ago

Amazon could and should be doing so much more and be the company that everyone else wants to emulate. Instead it is confirming a perception of being the big bad evil empire.

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
28 minutes 43 seconds ago

I would suggest that Amazon lost the public perception battle long ago. What I hope we might see now, however, is that the continued news of poor conditions would influence consumer behaviors and drive them to other sellers until conditions improve. I am afraid that may be wishful thinking, though. Convenience, speed and free streaming videos are proving to be strong incentives for people to look the other way.

Ricardo Belmar
Ricardo Belmar
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
25 minutes 26 seconds ago
It’s often said perception is nine-tenths of everything in brand image and public relations. Amazon is treading on dangerous ground with these confusing responses to a negative situation. For a company in such a strong leadership position, they have an opportunity to completely own the “great place to work” narrative across their organization. Instead, they seem to be creating environments that accentuate poor worker conditions in fulfillment, warehouse, and delivery. Amazon should follow the script for proper crisis management and treat these reports as a full-fledged crisis. That’s how consumers will see it. Unfortunately, when you’re at the top, you become a target and magnet for negative publicity. When that happens, you have to be prepared to turn the image around, not by contradicting, refuting, and downplaying, but by a combination of admitting wrongs and demonstrating positive change and environments. Mysteriously, that doesn’t seem to be the playbook right now and, as a result, Amazon finds itself on the defensive when they should be controlling the narrative. How can it be that Amazon isn’t able… Read more »
Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
17 minutes 18 seconds ago

What’s interesting about this is that by every measurement, every poll, every one-on-one discussion with consumers, Amazon is by far the most loved brand in the U.S. So the question is, at what price comes this glory? There’s got to be a happier medium. I also think that speed of growth has a lot to do with this end of the battle. Seems like it’s time to slow down a second and take a look at your wake, Smiley.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
9 minutes 11 seconds ago

The reality is that even if Amazon loses the public perception battle, customers will still come. They will talk about how terrible Amazon is then they will click Amazon for their product search or shop at Whole Foods or watch movies on Prime.

When one is a leader, they are a target. How long ago did we rail against Walmart or McDonald’s? Could and should Amazon do better? Absolutely. Amazon employs almost 600,000 people. One wonders if all 600,000 are as unhappy as the press would lead us to believe.

Ken Lonyai
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
7 minutes 25 seconds ago

This will not impact public perception to the point of truly affecting sales. Amazon shoppers are so hooked that few will take a stand and shop elsewhere. It reminds me of people that are polled about wanting better privacy on Facebook and then post very personal details there. Standing up for a cause takes sacrifice.

The downfall may be in pushing the union vote towards unionization for employees on the fence and triggering union votes elsewhere, as well as a harder time resisting new state working conditions mandates.

Amazon will absorb all of the above and move on.

