Amazon’s CEO Bezos comes out in support of national infrastructure bill
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, supports spending big on infrastructure, even if that means his company is required to pay more in taxes to get it done.
“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate),” said Mr. Bezos in a statement. “We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.”
Mr. Biden’s American Rescue Plan is being pitched by members of his cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation. In testimony before Congress last month, Mr. Buttigieg said the nation faces a $1 trillion backlog on repairs and improvements, even with “hundreds of billions of dollars in good projects already in the pipeline.”
Sec. Buttigieg likened the need for a massive project to the creation of the interstate highway system under President Eisenhower and the transcontinental railroad the century before.
“We see other countries pulling ahead of us, with consequences for strategic and economic competition,” he testified. “By some measures, China spends more on infrastructure every year than the U.S. and Europe combined. The infrastructure status quo is a threat to our collective future.”
Critics of Mr. Biden’s plan typically agree there is a need for increased spending on infrastructure but question its priorities and the strategy of raising corporate taxes.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) believes returning tax rates to the same levels as under the Obama administration, as proposed by Mr. Biden, will reduce investment and hiring.
Skeptics point out that supporters of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans said it would increase investment, create jobs and significantly raise the wages of American workers. The NRF was among those claiming that higher rates were costing the average worker as much as $4,690 a year. Many corporations used the windfall in the 2017 legislation for stock buy-backs, with a comparatively small amount going to workers.
President Biden has expressed a willingness to work out the details of the plan with Democrats and Republicans as long as negotiations are not used as a delaying tactic. Some legislators, such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D – WV), have suggested that an increase, albeit smaller than proposed, would be a middle ground that he and others could agree on.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you surprised by Jeff Bezos’ qualified endorsement of the outlines of the American Rescue Plan? What do you see as the most needed infrastructure improvements with regard to the retailing industry and its suppliers and what, if anything, should retailers be willing to do (or pay) to support passage and implementation?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Let’s remember that Bezos owns the Washington Post, so no I’m not surprised that he’s supportive of a Democratic plan. America does need upgrades to its infrastructure, but I’m not sure there’s anything specific to retailing — better roads, airports, an electrical system and lead-free pipes for water will all make things better, and that’s good for everyone. I do find it ironic that Bezos is such a strong Democrat, except when it comes to his own employees.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think the broadband initiative could be interesting for retail – giving more people fast internet speeds might help them to access more goods and services online. However I’m not quite sure that the federal government is the best vehicle to achieve this. And should we be looking at fixed broadband rather than achieving more widespread coverage of the 5G network?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I’m not surprised that Bezos would support the infrastructure bill. Our roads are crumbling along with our bridges. Amazon needs to use those roads and bridges to deliver product. And yes, he should pay more. A good deal more. As to other retailers chipping in their fair share, they use the roads and bridges as well.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is yet another complex matter that both political camps try to express in simple terms that express their view. One camp says, we need it, let’s do it. The other camp says, any increases in the corporate tax rate will be passed onto the consumer and consumers will ultimately pat the tax increase.
The country needs to upgrade its infrastructure. (I would love to see trains go everywhere.) The improvements will create jobs of the type that are needed the most: middle and lower income. What we also need is a restructuring of the tax loopholes so those who earn, pay — period.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
Amazon stands to benefit from the new infrastructure as much if not more than any company in the U.S. Bezos sees the economic fallout from the blockage of the Suez Canal and wants to prevent similar disruptions in our own ability to distribute products across the nation. We are still living off of the economic progress made possible by infrastructure built by Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Project in the 1930s. The last report I read showed we have over 230,000 U.S. bridges that are in need of major repair or replacement. This should have started a decade ago.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Whether you describe infrastructure as “roads and bridges,” or whether you include broadband in the definition, improvements are long overdue. Anybody who has been involved in building projects, or has observed local governments debating if and when to improve streets and highways, understands that “kicking the can down the road” costs more in the long run. And more widespread broadband could carry the same benefits as “rural electrification” nearly a century ago.
Certainly a company like Amazon, in the business of delivering physical goods and virtual services to people, sees the merit in investment spending despite the likelihood that its own taxes will rise. At this point, most Americans surveyed seem to get the rationale regardless of party.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
This is a smart move by Mr. Bezos, who has carved out an outsize presence here in DC with the purchase of the Washington Post, the siting of Amazon’s second headquarters, and the purchase of a former museum as his home. He has now staked a claim as an influencer.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
It is good to see Amazon supporting infrastructure improvements, but also remember the company had an effective tax rate of just under 12 percent in 2020 and 17 percent in 2019, well below industry averages. So supporting a tax increase is fine, but may have a greater impact on other retailers who have fewer ways to use the tax code to their advantage. Infrastructure improvements should translate to supply chain efficiencies for many companies over time as well.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I’ll leave the Bezos question to others, but having clients in the rail industry, I’m very well aware of the need for both track and crossing improvements. Without upgrades, there will be more frequent congestion and derailment issues causing a slowdown of the supply chain and we’ll continue to see more train-truck collisions.
In addition to rail, many of the small- and mid-sized ports need investment to transfer goods more efficiently to distributors and ultimately to the consumer. This is especially true for inland ports, which have close proximity to rail, highways and industrial parks, and provide speed to market for most retail goods.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Love him or hate him, you have to admit that Mr. Bezos is no dummy. He has to come out in support of the infrastructure proposal – his company depends on that infrastructure. It’s an investment in his own future success.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Do we need to improve infrastructure? Yes, we do. Absolutely. Do I think the bill – if passed – would accomplish that goal? No, not necessarily. And that’s the issue I have with raising taxes. If it was a certainty that they would be put to good use then, while I’d dislike the idea on principle, I’d be more receptive to it. The problem is, I think a lot of the money will be spent ineffectively.
The cost of maintaining and building highways has ballooned over the past 10 years, with no real economic justification. Projects have become mired in a sea of federal regulations. And funds are frequently misdirected into projects that, ultimately, have little value or purpose because there isn’t enough rigor in looking at return on investment.
I’d be far happier to see the private sector and states encouraged and incentivized to make more investments and for the federal government to get out of the way.