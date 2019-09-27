Amazon wants to take the lead on regulating facial recognition tech
In unveiling its new hardware devices in Seattle on Wednesday, Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos made a surprise appearance and told reporters the company is working on facial recognition legislation that it plans to propose to lawmakers.
“Our public policy team is actually working on facial recognition regulations, and it makes a lot of sense to regulate that,” Mr. Bezos said. “It’s a perfect example of something that has really positive uses, so you don’t want to put the brakes on it. But at the same time, there’s also potential for abuses of that kind of technology, so you do want regulations.”
Amazon’s legislative ideas haven’t been revealed. In February, Amazon in a blog entry offered some suggestions including ensuring facial recognition tools comply with laws, maintaining human reviews to double-check findings and requiring signage where the technology is used.
Amazon’s Rekognition software, which debuted in 2017, matches photos and videos of faces with databases of other face photos in real-time.
For retailers, the potential positives include instant recognition of consumers as they walk into stores to provide highly relevant messaging as well as support of secure mobile payments. Law enforcement, airport security and retail loss prevention can use the technology to ferret out scofflaws.
Civil rights groups, lawmakers and even Amazon employees, however, are concerned about potential discrimination and civil rights violations if Rekognition is used by law enforcement agencies. Tests of Rekognition and similar technologies that showed biases have heightened concerns.
“If Amazon is really interested in preventing these dangers, the first thing it should do is stop pushing surveillance tools into our communities without regard for the impact,” Neema Singh Guliani, the ACLU’s senior legislative counsel, said in a statement. “Lawmakers should be skeptical of weak industry proposals that sacrifice individual’s rights in the interest of profit.”
A recent survey from Pew Research Center found nearly six in 10 respondents who have heard of facial recognition either do not have much trust (35 percent) or have no trust at all (23 percent) that technology companies will use facial recognition in a responsible manner.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it a smart move for Amazon to attempt to drive regulation of facial recognition technology? Will resistance to facial recognition ebb as supposed benefits become apparent?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I read recently that facial recognition can work with something like 95 percent accuracy with white males but that accuracy drops considerably when other races and sexes are involved. Until and unless this can be fixed, I would say facial recognition is not a reliable tool for consistent results when it comes to masses of people in a store. While I love it on my phone, I don’t think facial recognition is ready for primetime.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Since there appears to be no coherent oversight coming from lawmakers, I think it’s a smart move for Amazon to help drive legislation on facial recognition. While I see the value of using facial recognition for law enforcement and security purposes, I’m more skeptical about how it will be used in retail stores and businesses generally. This will continue to be a controversial topic for years to come as society grapples with privacy.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s tough to imagine which entity American citizens would trust LESS with their personal privacy — the United States government, or Amazon.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Amazon’s lead in facial recognition can provide additional demand for its huge AWS business which creates even more funding for R&D and fledgling initiatives that further enhance Amazon’s size and moat.
A major hurdle to adoption is consumers’ opposition to potential abuses of facial recognition technology. Influencing the process from within is businesses-smart but it may backfire given Amazon’s size and dominance. My advice, tread carefully and get civil liberty-type organizations on your side.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Personally, I’d like to retain ownership of the decision of how and when I am known and unknown. I’d like to be able to walk into a store and be anonymous until I don’t want to be anonymous. Facial recognition is downright Orwellian.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I got news for you. Facial recognition is already in widespread use. Have you been through customs lately? Smile for the camera. It’s hard to see many of today’s lawmakers jumping on board and getting in the way of this as they can’t even control weapons of mass murder, let alone ID equipment that MAY (operative term) be beneficial. Nice try, Jeff, but you should probably stick to what you do best: selling stuff.