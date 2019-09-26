Amazon tests program to take better care of employees’ health
Amazon.com has introduced Amazon Care, a new medical service for employees in the area around its Seattle headquarters that are enrolled in one of the company’s health insurance plans.
In true Amazon fashion, the new program takes advantage of technology to offer medical care solutions for workers, including care chat, an in-app text feature whereby employees can ask nurses healthcare questions, and video care, a telemedicine program featuring doctors and nurses discussing symptoms and concerns and providing diagnosis and treatment plans.
Amazon’s pilot also includes mobile care, a service that deploys nurses to employees’ homes or offices to conduct exams and/or administer treatment. If a worker needs prescription medicines, Amazon’s care courier service will deliver what’s needed right to the home or office, as well.
Current service hours for the Amazon Care pilot are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends. Amazon plans to extend service hours going forward.
Amazon Care, according to CNBC, grew out of Amazon’s announcement last year that it would join with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase to form Haven, an initiative focused on lowering the costs associated with healthcare without cutting service corners.
The same CNBC report points out that Amazon isn’t alone in offering healthcare services for employees. Apple operates clinics under the AC Wellness banner near its headquarters in Cupertino, CA.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see Amazon realizing the biggest benefits from the Amazon Care program — reducing healthcare expenses, cutting back on absenteeism, employee recruiting and retention, etc.? Do you see Amazon Care as a model for programs that other large retail companies are likely to follow?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Healthcare is and will remain an important consideration for all stakeholders, and the Amazon Care program is a true win-win for employees and Amazon. There are many benefits to employer health service programs, and reduced cost and better access to medical services are among the most critical in my opinion. As noted, Amazon was not the first to offer this type of health service to employees, and I doubt they will be the last. In fact, I see this type of employee health program becoming much more commonplace as other large employers recognize the substantial benefits to the company and its employees. And while I commend Amazon for launching the Amazon Care initiative, I find it ironic that just weeks ago, they announced that they were cutting health benefits for part-time employees at Whole Foods.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m not sure that other retail companies (other than, say, Walmart) have the bandwidth for an initiative like Amazon Care, unless their partnerships with insurers can be extended to offer this kind of service. Rather, they may well seek out Amazon Care as an outside provider to their own employees.
I am just speculating, but it is possible that Amazon’s real long-term play is to offer Amazon Care to the public — maybe as a benefit of Prime membership, maybe as a monthly subscription or “fee for service” basis.