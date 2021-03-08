Amazon still playing COVID catch-up on fulfillment centers and staff
Investors, to the disbelief of many retail industry experts, were disappointed last week when Amazon.com reported a sales increase of “only” 27 percent in the second quarter. Executives from the retail and technology giant, which continues to churn out $100 billion-plus quarterly revenues, pointed out on last week’s earnings call that Amazon, in many ways, is still trying to catch up with the market opportunities that arose in 2020 from the COVID-19 chaos.
Amazon, which limited deliveries of some third-party sellers’ products at points last year, has since gone on a hiring spree while continuing to look for ways to expand its fulfillment capacity.
Said Brian Osalvsky, Amazon CFO, on the company’s earnings call last week, “Our operations network took time to step up to serve this growth in demand due to space constraints and our need to ramp up hiring quickly while prioritizing employee health and safety.”
He said unit volume out of Amazon’s fulfillment centers (direct and marketplace sellers) has doubled over the past two years. Fulfillment by Amazon has continued to increase in popularity with the platform’s third-party sellers, which accounted for 56 percent of all volume in the most recent quarter.
“We are not back to where we want to be on a number of dimensions,” Mr. Osalvsky told analysts. “We handled Q4 last year, we’ve been playing catch-up pretty much since the pandemic started. But what suffered is space and space constraints … It’s gotten better, but it was a factor last year.”
Andrea Leigh, vice president at Ideoclick and a former executive at Amazon, painted a slightly more alarming picture in an interview with Reuters. She told the news service that its continuing high sales growth rate has brought Amazon to a point where it “is running out of available space.” Compounding that problem is that it is “also running out of labor,” she said.
Amazon, as it has done in the past, is stepping up capital expenditures in the second half of the year to better meet continued growing demand. Increasing its capacity is likely to drive up costs and cut into profitability as the company pursues a pattern that has now played out over many years.
The company has continued to push faster fulfillment, including expanded one-day delivery.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Amazon will face ongoing fulfillment performance issues due to lack of warehouses and/or employees to staff them? Are Amazon’s rivals dealing with similar challenges and how do you see this netting out for all the companies being affected?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon’s results shouldn’t be a big surprise. Even the mighty Amazon has to manage supply chain and labor challenges. The last 18 months have been challenging for virtually every business, so we shouldn’t expect it to be any different for Amazon. I suspect that Amazon competitors are scrambling just like Amazon is, and while things could always be better, all things considered, Amazon still performed well.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Agree! It will take time given the current labor market and continued logistical issues across the industry, but Amazon will surely work this out, as its strength is in operational efficiency. Amazon’s rivals are all dealing with these challenges as well, but our bar is higher for Amazon because it’s best known for setting the industry standard on delivery timing.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Amazon will face the same labor shortages that other businesses are experiencing. However Amazon will invest heavily in robotics to mitigate some of the labor shortages. They have the cash.
Director, Main Street Markets
Amazon is no different than any other business and they have been challenged just like the rest. I think it will still be some time before they see anything semi-normal in regards to the labor opportunities.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think Amazon may well be worse off than some other retailers — at least if what we hear anecdotally about employee treatment is true. I’ve also noticed that Amazon has gotten faster again, yet its delivery timing is not terribly predictable. It will over-deliver and under-deliver. In other words, I’ll get product a day early sometimes, and a day late others. Since I work from home, it doesn’t much matter to me. If I worked out of the home in a high risk area it would matter a lot more.
Clearly supply chain issues aren’t going away any time soon. I do think some companies have done a better job helping their employees feel good about their jobs (think Walmart and Target), while in general, Americans seem to be rooting for the independents and made in America.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions