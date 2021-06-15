Amazon scales its Just Walk Out tech for a full-size grocery store
Amazon.com is putting its cashierless Just Walk Out (JWO) technology to use in a new full-sized Amazon Fresh store in Bellevue, WA.
The use of the technology represents “the very first time” that it has been used in an environment where customers also have the option of checking out in the traditional manner using cashiers to ring up purchases.
Customers who want to check out without stopping at a register have three options as they enter the store. They can scan a QR code found in their Amazon app, scan their palm using Amazon One tech or insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account. Any of the three will open JWO gates within the store.
Those who have questioned the utility of JWO have argued that the expense associated with its deployment — and other cost-increasing factors, such as structural challenges related to placing video cameras and other hardware in ceilings — made it unfeasible for a large store environment.
Dilip Kumar, Amazon vice president of physical retail and technology, doesn’t appear to share the concerns of critics. In a company blog, he is quoted as saying that the use of JWO in the Bellevue store “showcases the technology’s continued ability to scale and adapt to new environments and selection.”
Amazon has not specified if any modifications to the technology were necessary to make it work effectively in a store larger than its Fresh convenience format, previously known as Amazon Go.
Self-checkout technology continues to grow in importance for retailers looking to address a major pain point for shoppers and reduce costs at the same time. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by a significant number of startups creating their own solutions to offer no-stop checkout experiences for customers in stores.
Customers who have used JWO seem quite bullish on its use. Eighty-nine percent of shoppers who use the technology at an Amazon store think it’s a keeper. Fifty-four percent percent report having an excellent experience and 35 percent rated it as good, according to research from Piplsay.
Amazon believes that the addition of the technology will provide customers with another reason to shop its Fresh grocery format. The company has opened 13 locations since the concept’s launch in August of last year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Amazon will roll out Just Walk Out technology to all its Fresh stores and perhaps even Whole Foods? How long will it be before no-stop checkout technology is widely available in U.S. retail stores?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Eventually Amazon will likely roll out Just Walk Out technology, but the question is how long will it take? The arguments about the high cost of implementing and maintaining JWO are still valid – this is a very expensive proposition, especially at scale. However costs will come down over time as new, more affordable technology and methodologies are applied. But don’t underestimate the cost barrier. While I have no doubt that JWO will become broadly available in the future – I think this is still years away from broad market deployment.
Director, Main Street Markets
While I am a big fan of the technology, I see the technology still being cost prohibitive in stores which are over 100,000 square feet – A Meijer, Wegmans, or H-E-B store for example. I see this technology working at an Aldi or Lidi due to its limited amount of SKUs in the store.
Even Whole Foods, especially the larger flagship stores, would be costly due to size and number of SKUs but, as more companies (outside of Amazon) roll out their version of the technology, it may reduce the cost of implementation to the retailer.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Eventually, Amazon’s JWO technology will be available at all of its Fresh stores and over a long time will roll out to its Whole Foods stores. While the convenience of the technology is undisputed, its cost and ability to capture pricing at self-checkout for all items will still present technical challenges. Consumers interest in using the technology to check out will continue to grow driving the demand for putting it in all Amazon stores upward. It will take many years to fully implement in all stores, but I don’t see Amazon backing off the challenge.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, Amazon stores will offer this time-saving tech to delight consumers and win grocery market share. Expect this innovation in Amazon stores over the medium term (at the latest) and over the long term for its rivals.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I have no doubt that this is how people will check out of grocery stores and probably most other types of stores in the future. Kudos to Amazon for working through this. Will this iteration of the technology be what my kids use when they shop? Probably not. I don’t believe that the future versions of this tech will use video cameras for example. It’s important to remember that we’re still early on here. The good news is if Amazon is willing to throw their resources behind this, other grocers will want to get involved as well and that should drive innovation and further development of this concept.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Amazon will use its stores to showcase the capabilities of the technology, but the big difference from other retailers is that Amazon has the deep pockets to do so. It is easy to forget that Amazon isn’t the only player in this space. Other companies like Grabango are also running pilots with full sized grocery stores like Giant Eagle. In general, until costs for the technology come down significantly, wider adoption may be challenging. It is also hard to tell how well and consistently the technology works on full shopping carts versus grab-and-go style stores. But if consumers demand it, the industry will eventually adapt as costs allow.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Eventually, I think this technology will be more common across grocery. It is convenient, saves retailers space if they need fewer registers, and saves time. However I don’t necessarily think the traditional register is doomed. There is room for both and a hybrid model is more likely to accommodate different customer needs and preferences.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Amazing. I wonder which existing grocers are considering using this. I would imagine some Whole Foods stores will get it to prove scale to potential customers – or perhaps a new format will appear from Amazon. I would imagine these will be commonplace within three years.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
I agree with my friend Mark Ryski. Let us not underestimate the cost barrier. With Amazon’s tech know-how, deep pockets, more start-ups gaining interest in this space and academia joining in, there will be tremendous progress in this space in the coming years.