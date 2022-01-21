Photos: Amazon

Amazon.com has become the biggest apparel seller in the U.S. without any stores. Now it plans to open its first clothing store this year under the Amazon Style banner.

The 30,000-square-foot store featuring men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories will open in Glendale, CA, at The Americana at Brand, a large dining, shopping and residential complex that boasts A list retailer tenants including Apple, lululemon, Nike, Nordstrom, Sephora and Tiffany. Amazon also operates one of its 4-Star stores in the Glendale facility.

Amazon says the Style store will offer a great selection at low prices (the same as offered online) with an in-store shopping experience that is convenient and “built to inspire.”

The store will feature both top popular brands and new designer fashions with prices ranging from $10 to $400. Amazon did not detail specific labels it plans to sell in the store nor what role its private brands will play in its mix.

Customers will use their Amazon Shopping app to select clothing they want to try on from a QR code connected to the item. Selected items are delivered to a designated fitting room where customers may also use a personalized touchscreen to browse for more choices, rate items and have additional pieces brought to them to try on. They can have items they want to purchase brought directly to the pickup counter.

Amazon says the location will offer more than double the number of styles found in traditional clothing stores of the same size.

The new concept is built upon machine learning algorithms, according to the retailer, that “produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop.”

Amazon says the new Style store will provide customers with more options for discovering and purchasing items, including the ability to shop online and then try pieces on at the store as well as discover items in the store and purchase them later online.

The planned opening of the Amazon Style store appears to confirm reports from last summer that the company was planning to take on department stores with a new physical concept. Those reports said Amazon would open its new format in California and Ohio. Management has not provided any detail on where or how many Style stores it plans to open.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s your reaction to the Amazon Style store concept? Do you think it will prove popular and, if so, how do you expect its competitors to react?