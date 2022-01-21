Amazon says first clothing store will be a fashion and technological revelation
Amazon.com has become the biggest apparel seller in the U.S. without any stores. Now it plans to open its first clothing store this year under the Amazon Style banner.
The 30,000-square-foot store featuring men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories will open in Glendale, CA, at The Americana at Brand, a large dining, shopping and residential complex that boasts A list retailer tenants including Apple, lululemon, Nike, Nordstrom, Sephora and Tiffany. Amazon also operates one of its 4-Star stores in the Glendale facility.
Amazon says the Style store will offer a great selection at low prices (the same as offered online) with an in-store shopping experience that is convenient and “built to inspire.”
The store will feature both top popular brands and new designer fashions with prices ranging from $10 to $400. Amazon did not detail specific labels it plans to sell in the store nor what role its private brands will play in its mix.
Customers will use their Amazon Shopping app to select clothing they want to try on from a QR code connected to the item. Selected items are delivered to a designated fitting room where customers may also use a personalized touchscreen to browse for more choices, rate items and have additional pieces brought to them to try on. They can have items they want to purchase brought directly to the pickup counter.
Amazon says the location will offer more than double the number of styles found in traditional clothing stores of the same size.
The new concept is built upon machine learning algorithms, according to the retailer, that “produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop.”
Amazon says the new Style store will provide customers with more options for discovering and purchasing items, including the ability to shop online and then try pieces on at the store as well as discover items in the store and purchase them later online.
The planned opening of the Amazon Style store appears to confirm reports from last summer that the company was planning to take on department stores with a new physical concept. Those reports said Amazon would open its new format in California and Ohio. Management has not provided any detail on where or how many Style stores it plans to open.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s your reaction to the Amazon Style store concept? Do you think it will prove popular and, if so, how do you expect its competitors to react?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a very interesting concept, and the cornucopia of tech enabled services make it among the most advanced apparel stores I’ve seen. While I have no doubt that Amazon can bring the technology – and this will most certainly be attractive to some consumers – the fashion still has to resonate and no algorithm can pick winners (yet).
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
As Mark Ryski also said, the tech is great — but if the assortments don’t resonate, the store will not thrive. Only time will tell if Amazon can effectively curate its assortments to align with the local clientele.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think it will attract people to the novelty initially. Will they prefer to shop by scanning a QR code and not carrying their size to the fitting room? I think this is more a learning lab for Amazon to see how people move in the space than anything. The potential from the video seems to be a lonely shopping experience in a warehouse.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I agree that this is a learning opportunity. It will be really interesting to see this develop.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I liked this idea when Reformation did it too, nice. Showroom stores are a perfect match for apparel and the lack of them (Bonobos?) says more than the presence of this one. But let us not forget; whiz bang really works with commodities (food) but in this instance, you have to have the right fashion, which is a whole other ballgame and much harder to do than an algorithm. Just ask Gap.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Great perspective as always, Liza! The Amazon hype machine thrives on publicity. Any publicity is good publicity for Amazon.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I love the fact that Amazon is taking merchandising risks as well as pushing the envelope with digital and tech shopping. Normally I would say the broad price range lacks focus. But here I think it has the potential to make the shopping experience really unique. Plus it offers a data gathering mechanism other retailers don’t have.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I don’t doubt that Amazon will bring technology to this store concept, and will generate imitators just like Amazon Go. But 30,000 square feet is not a lot — yes, much more than most specialty apparel stores but less than a store like Macy’s or Kohl’s with a broader assortment of clothing. Amazon will have a challenge offering the breadth of selection seen on its website while also trying to provide a more curated offering in limited space.
The slow rollout of most other Amazon brick-and-mortar concepts so far suggests some patience with their latest concept.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Hi-tech doesn’t always solve the consumer’s quest for an immersive fashion experience that lends itself to touch, feel, and emotion. This is another one of Amazon’s “labs” in which they’ll test, trial, fail fast and develop new models that can be applied to all parts of their vast retail empire.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
It’s an interesting concept, really bringing digital capabilities to the physical store to enhance the customer experience. The question will be whether it’s a strong enough model to expand to other locations once the novelty wears off.
Content Marketing Strategist
Sweet: AI is our fashion stylist.
Apparel leader Amazon wisely expands its physical presence to ensure fit and satisfaction, and reduce returns and delivery costs. It’s interesting that the assortment spans tiers that range from value to premium, maximizing the target audience.
Data-driven decisions about our duds will make shopping at Amazon Style more personalized, efficient and easy. If Amazon consistently delivers these benefits, it will prove popular.
In response, competitors will certainly emphasize the human connection they strengthen in their stores. They will also likely invest in in-store tech like virtual fitting rooms and QR codes to drive efficiencies and personalize the customer experience.
Senior Retail Writer
Apparel stores have been attempting to incorporate online shopping into the in-store experience for years now with smart fitting rooms and QR codes. Conceptually, Amazon Style appears to merge the best of e-commerce and in-store shopping experiences. Amazon Style’s display model will allow for beautiful merchandising and easier order fulfillment. Plus, encouraging all shoppers to try items on may help reduce returns.
The biggest hurdle I see is staffing. Retailers across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, including Amazon. The premise of Amazon Style seems to be convenience and an elevated shopping experience, which can be very labor-intensive to execute. Amazon will need to have enough employees to promptly pick and deliver app orders to fitting rooms and checkout counters; otherwise, this concept won’t work.