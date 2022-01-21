Amazon says first clothing store will be a fashion and technological revelation

15 expert comments
Discussion
Photos: Amazon
Jan 21, 2022
by George Anderson

Amazon.com has become the biggest apparel seller in the U.S. without any stores. Now it plans to open its first clothing store this year under the Amazon Style banner.

The 30,000-square-foot store featuring men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories will open in Glendale, CA, at The Americana at Brand, a large dining, shopping and residential complex that boasts A list retailer tenants including Apple, lululemon, Nike, Nordstrom, Sephora and Tiffany. Amazon also operates one of its 4-Star stores in the Glendale facility.

Amazon says the Style store will offer a great selection at low prices (the same as offered online) with an in-store shopping experience that is convenient and “built to inspire.”

The store will feature both top popular brands and new designer fashions with prices ranging from $10 to $400. Amazon did not detail specific labels it plans to sell in the store nor what role its private brands will play in its mix.

Customers will use their Amazon Shopping app to select clothing they want to try on from a QR code connected to the item. Selected items are delivered to a designated fitting room where customers may also use a personalized touchscreen to browse for more choices, rate items and have additional pieces brought to them to try on. They can have items they want to purchase brought directly to the pickup counter.

Amazon says the location will offer more than double the number of styles found in traditional clothing stores of the same size.

The new concept is built upon machine learning algorithms, according to the retailer, that “produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop.”

Amazon says the new Style store will provide customers with more options for discovering and purchasing items, including the ability to shop online and then try pieces on at the store as well as discover items in the store and purchase them later online.

The planned opening of the Amazon Style store appears to confirm reports from last summer that the company was planning to take on department stores with a new physical concept. Those reports said Amazon would open its new format in California and Ohio. Management has not provided any detail on where or how many Style stores it plans to open.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s your reaction to the Amazon Style store concept? Do you think it will prove popular and, if so, how do you expect its competitors to react?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Amazon will need to have enough employees to promptly pick and deliver app orders to fitting rooms and checkout counters; otherwise, this concept won’t work."

Meaghan BrophySenior Retail Writer

Meaghan BrophySenior Retail Writer

Join the Discussion!

15 Comments on "Amazon says first clothing store will be a fashion and technological revelation"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
30 minutes 30 seconds ago

This is a very interesting concept, and the cornucopia of tech enabled services make it among the most advanced apparel stores I’ve seen. While I have no doubt that Amazon can bring the technology – and this will most certainly be attractive to some consumers – the fashion still has to resonate and no algorithm can pick winners (yet).

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
27 minutes 48 seconds ago
With the opening of the “Amazon Style” format, Amazon will now be offering a wide range assortment from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece. There will be elements of the traditional department store. However the connected experience is extremely dependent on the consumer’s smartphone, as the interaction is all around the QR code experience. A few things to consider: The department store segment has been facing challenges for well over a decade; There are signs of a slight renaissance in the department store segment with the innovations that Nordstrom has put forth with their curated assortments, personalization, restaurants, cafes, and a customer-first strategy; Amazon enters a department store arena that is congested, competitive, and fighting for relevance in a disrupted pandemic economy. What will distinguish the Amazon format from the competition as these formats roll out? Will it truly be an immersive, digitally connected experience? Will there potentially be a Prime-like loyalty program and competitive pricing? How big will this potentially scale to? So many questions. It will be… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
23 minutes 58 seconds ago

As Mark Ryski also said, the tech is great — but if the assortments don’t resonate, the store will not thrive. Only time will tell if Amazon can effectively curate its assortments to align with the local clientele.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
21 minutes 56 seconds ago

I think it will attract people to the novelty initially. Will they prefer to shop by scanning a QR code and not carrying their size to the fitting room? I think this is more a learning lab for Amazon to see how people move in the space than anything. The potential from the video seems to be a lonely shopping experience in a warehouse.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
4 minutes 27 seconds ago

I agree that this is a learning opportunity. It will be really interesting to see this develop.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
20 minutes 1 second ago
It was only a matter of time before Amazon took on brick-and-mortar in new categories. They obviously made their first move in grocery with Whole Foods, and then their Amazon 4-star concept, but this is a different animal. Fashion is a tricky business, getting the right people has never been harder, they will certainly have the technology down pat so they will succeed in proving that stores still have a life. From a data collection standpoint, this store will do what retail has been trying to do for decades: understand what the customer wants and how they make actual purchase decisions. Imagine Amazon’s real-time recommendation engine brought to life in a store. And because customers will be using the Amazon app to scan QR codes of everything they’re interested in, Amazon will be collecting amazingly detailed data on conversion rates. They will, of course, also be able to correlate prior online interest by the customer in the same or similar products and track what the customer is looking for after they leave the store. This… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
18 minutes 25 seconds ago

I liked this idea when Reformation did it too, nice. Showroom stores are a perfect match for apparel and the lack of them (Bonobos?) says more than the presence of this one. But let us not forget; whiz bang really works with commodities (food) but in this instance, you have to have the right fashion, which is a whole other ballgame and much harder to do than an algorithm. Just ask Gap.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
17 minutes 41 seconds ago
The hype will wear off quickly on this concept and shoppers will go in out of curiosity and Amazon will learn about what products are creating interest/excitement vs. collecting dust. This is an experiment. So Amazon can learn about fashion because they can’t seem to get it right. Why haven’t we heard much from their luxury push? Is Oscar still selling on Amazon? Has it devalued the luxury brands that signed up? When I lived in London in 2017, Amazon Fashion went on a recruiting spree (I considered it) and then crickets. No one I know stayed in their roles and it seemed like a joke in the industry. Last thought – I’m all for the showroom experience but why such a huge physical footprint? Why not go in hyper-local and pop-up in communities to test, learn, and excite? Take a book out of the pop-ups in Shoreditch (East London) or cool spots around fashion forward cities like NYC/Tokyo or even perhaps a limited time partnership with a relevant department store. Why go so big?… Read more »
1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
3 minutes 33 seconds ago

Great perspective as always, Liza! The Amazon hype machine thrives on publicity. Any publicity is good publicity for Amazon.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
15 minutes 42 seconds ago

I love the fact that Amazon is taking merchandising risks as well as pushing the envelope with digital and tech shopping. Normally I would say the broad price range lacks focus. But here I think it has the potential to make the shopping experience really unique. Plus it offers a data gathering mechanism other retailers don’t have.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
14 minutes 28 seconds ago

I don’t doubt that Amazon will bring technology to this store concept, and will generate imitators just like Amazon Go. But 30,000 square feet is not a lot — yes, much more than most specialty apparel stores but less than a store like Macy’s or Kohl’s with a broader assortment of clothing. Amazon will have a challenge offering the breadth of selection seen on its website while also trying to provide a more curated offering in limited space.

The slow rollout of most other Amazon brick-and-mortar concepts so far suggests some patience with their latest concept.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
14 minutes 14 seconds ago

Hi-tech doesn’t always solve the consumer’s quest for an immersive fashion experience that lends itself to touch, feel, and emotion. This is another one of Amazon’s “labs” in which they’ll test, trial, fail fast and develop new models that can be applied to all parts of their vast retail empire.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
13 minutes 27 seconds ago

It’s an interesting concept, really bringing digital capabilities to the physical store to enhance the customer experience. The question will be whether it’s a strong enough model to expand to other locations once the novelty wears off.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
10 minutes 24 seconds ago

Sweet: AI is our fashion stylist.

Apparel leader Amazon wisely expands its physical presence to ensure fit and satisfaction, and reduce returns and delivery costs. It’s interesting that the assortment spans tiers that range from value to premium, maximizing the target audience.

Data-driven decisions about our duds will make shopping at Amazon Style more personalized, efficient and easy. If Amazon consistently delivers these benefits, it will prove popular.

In response, competitors will certainly emphasize the human connection they strengthen in their stores. They will also likely invest in in-store tech like virtual fitting rooms and QR codes to drive efficiencies and personalize the customer experience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Meaghan Brophy
BrainTrust
Meaghan Brophy
Senior Retail Writer
8 minutes 7 seconds ago

Apparel stores have been attempting to incorporate online shopping into the in-store experience for years now with smart fitting rooms and QR codes. Conceptually, Amazon Style appears to merge the best of e-commerce and in-store shopping experiences.   Amazon Style’s display model will allow for beautiful merchandising and easier order fulfillment. Plus, encouraging all shoppers to try items on may help reduce returns.

The biggest hurdle I see is staffing. Retailers across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, including Amazon. The premise of Amazon Style seems to be convenience and an elevated shopping experience, which can be very labor-intensive to execute. Amazon will need to have enough employees to promptly pick and deliver app orders to fitting rooms and checkout counters; otherwise, this concept won’t work.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Amazon will need to have enough employees to promptly pick and deliver app orders to fitting rooms and checkout counters; otherwise, this concept won’t work."

Meaghan BrophySenior Retail Writer

Meaghan BrophySenior Retail Writer

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is Amazon Style to be a financial success?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 