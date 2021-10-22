Source: Amazon testimonial video

Amazon.com is rolling out in-store pickup as part of a host of services that will enable third-party sellers on its platform to offer convenient, fast fulfillment to shoppers who live near their physical stores. The company is also introducing local deliveries as part of the same service, known as Amazon Local Selling.

The retailing and technology giant announced the new program at its Amazon Accelerate conference for third-party sellers. More than half of the revenues generated on Amazon’s platform come through companies selling on its marketplace.

Amazon Local Selling is now available from local independents and regional and national chains. Companies currently offering the service include 4 Wheel Parts, Adorama, Appliance Connection, Beach Camera, Best Buy, DataVision, Electronic Express, Exclusive Furniture, Focus Camera, Mavis Discount Tire, Mattress Warehouse, MODIA, Sears Hometown Store and World Wide Stereo.

Shoppers on Amazon looking to purchase items for in-store pickup will be able to select that option when placing their orders at no additional cost to the customer.

Some third-party sellers that offer delivery to their own local areas will be able to fulfill items for deliveries by using their own vehicles. Sellers have the option of adding services such as assembly or installation to orders on the site.

Walt’s Television, an Amazon marketplace seller with a store in Tempe, AZ, and distribution centers in Louisville and Dallas, participated in a Local Selling pilot.

“Amazon has been the foundation of our national online selling for years. Now we are bridging our online business with our in-person experience, which means more customers are getting to know our brand and full range of services,” said Bear Hendley, manager of Walt’s Television. “New local customers are finding us and giving us very positive feedback on the convenience of buying online and picking up at one of our locations. We’ve seen a significant increase in local sales, and we’re excited about the ability to offer installation and repair services to Amazon customers.”

“Local Selling presents enormous opportunities to a large number of sellers who want to bring more product selection to their Amazon business, enabling many to expand their multichannel offerings by integrating their physical stores and delivery capabilities with their digital operations,” said Jim Adkins, vice president of recreational and vocational categories at Amazon. “Our research shows that many customers will opt for local pickup when given the choice.”