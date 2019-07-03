Amazon puts a pin in its pop-ups to focus on permanent stores
Amazon.com is closing all 87 of its pop-up stores located in malls, Kohl’s and Whole Foods by the end of next month, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.
The e-tail giant, which currently has pop-ups operating in 21 states across the U.S., plans to shift its attention to rolling out more of its permanent Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star stores that provide “a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection,” according to statements made to the news organizations.
The announcement did not reference AmazonGo, the company’s cashier-free convenience store concept. A Bloomberg report last September, citing sources familiar with the situation, said that Amazon was considering a plan to roll out 3,000 Go locations by 2021. The plans called for 50 Go stores operating in major metro areas by the end of this year.
Amazon, as reported earlier this week by the Journal, is also planning to open “dozens” of stores in a new, lower-priced grocery concept separate from its Whole Foods business. The new stores, which will average about 35,000-square-feet, will open in cities across the U.S. with the first expected to make its debut in Los Angeles this year.
According to the Journal’s reporting, Amazon has notified employees and partners of its plans to close the pop-ups. It has offered severance to workers who stay on through the end of April.
Kohl’s has 30 Amazon shops inside its stores, the first of which was opened in 2017.
“We’ve made the decision to transition from the store-within-a-store concept to a more robust wholesale relationship with Amazon as we found it a better way to serve our customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, earlier this week on the retailer’s fourth quarter earnings call. “As a result, we will be extending our assortment of Amazon branded products into over 200 stores.”
It appears as though Kohl’s will continue to accept product returns for Amazon in a 100-store pilot that began around the same time that the two companies started their store-within-a-store experiment. Ms. Gass said that Kohl’s continues “to be encouraged and learn a great deal” through that initiative.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s decision to end its pop-up program as another indicator that it is committed to becoming a major factor in brick and mortar retailing? How do you expect rival retailers to react?
10 Comments on "Amazon puts a pin in its pop-ups to focus on permanent stores"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I suspect that Amazon’s pop-up strategy was more about learning customer preferences than about being a permanent part of their retail portfolio. By the virtue of its acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon was committed to brick-and-mortar retailing and its expansion in their other brick-and-mortar concepts, including Amazon Go, provide the evidence of this.
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Frankly, the pop-up decision seems curious. The timing specifically is odd. It would seem like a good idea if they transitioned from pop-ups to focusing on their full retail locations. That is – close the pop-ups when they have full stores opening in a particular area.
However – YES it is clear that Amazon is committed to omnichannel retailing. Otherwise they would not have further plans to open more stores.
Rivals have a short term opportunity. With less Amazon presence, there may be an opportunity. Work on bumping up the in-store experience and heavily promote your own omnichannel capabilities. Now is the time to act.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The pop-up shops were partly to educate and inform shoppers about the products Amazon offered. Arguably with device penetration now much higher than it was and awareness much stronger than a few years ago, the need for these pop-ups is redundant. Add to this the new channels Amazon has to sell devices – including Whole Foods and third parties like Best Buy, and you see the reason for shutting down this early attempt at physical retail.
Does this mean Amazon is forgetting physical? No! Quite the opposite: the next step will be to open bigger stores that are more experiential and where Amazon can offer more services like classes, demonstrations, and perhaps undertake fulfillment of online orders. The closures show Amazon is evolving and growing, not regressing!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Amazon clearly used these pop-up stores to evaluate the viability of freestanding stores. They have the data they need and now are going to enter the market in a bigger way. The bigger question is whether they will continue to build their own stores or if they will purchase an existing retailer.
Amazon wants to own the home delivery of food and other goods. The map for them to achieve this is through having stores to supply the fresh products that have been the obstacle for other delivery services.
Other retailers, both e-commerce and omnichannel, should have been proactive and anticipated Amazon’s move rather than reacting. Amazon has so much data on consumers, their buying patterns, products and pack sizes that it would be very difficult for retailers to catch up.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Pop-ups are valuable tools to learn of customer preferences and behaviors, traffic patterns, and merchandising strategies. It sounds like Amazon feels they know enough and now they are moving to the next phase of their retail strategy – permanent locations.
Vice President, Executive Communications, Office of the Co-Presidents, SAP Industries
By announcing the end of its pop-up program, Amazon is signaling the next phase of their expansion in the physical retail landscape. It dovetails with recent reporting on Amazon launch of a new grocery store business to complement Whole Foods’ upscale model and expansion of the Amazon Go stores.
This decision is certainly in line with the existing strategic trajectory of the company. As such, this does not change rival retailers’ behavior; rather, it confirms the need to bridge their in-store and online strategies through execution at every customer touch point to deliver on consumers’ evolving definition of value and convenience. From systems to organizational structure, strategic opportunities abound to create more competitive organizations with agility and insight to match the market’s pace of change.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I don’t think this is the “end” of pop-ups for Amazon. I think it might be the end of the first inning. Amazon will be one of the more expansive brick-and-mortar retailers before we can blink a couple times. They have so many categories they can extend into. There is so much geography to exploit. Customers are so hungry for new, fresh retail ideas that it will be a long time before Amazon exhausts its need for pop-ups. Pop-ups are the perfect testing vehicle for new ideas, whether it’s product, tech, or service. Pop-ups are a forehead slapper for retailers. “Why wasn’t I doing more of this years ago?”
Principal, LSG Marketing Solutions
I think Amazon is committed to a brick-and-mortar strategy, based on the continued rollout of the Amazon Go concept, the acquisition of Whole Foods and the rumors they are looking to acquire smaller regional grocers to create a new chain. I believe the pop-ups were a brand play, with the goal of educating the consumer about their smart devices. Now adoption of these devices is significantly higher than when they launched, so this method isn’t as effective. I think this gives other brick-and-mortar retailers (ie., Best Buy) a real opportunity to capture those customers who want to touch and feel these products before buying.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
What makes us think that Amazon is going to be so successful with its brick-and-mortar program, or that its pop-up stores were a great success? While it’s good sport to follow Amazon’s myriad moves, the most important thing for retailers to do is mind their knitting and attend to their customers.
Were the pop-up stores a success? I have no idea. Did Amazon “learn a lot”? I don’t see what they might have learned that would compel them to move forward with permanent stores. Pop-ups have a different dynamic than permanent stores.
It would be better to understand what over-performing retailers did that made them successful last year, and try to understand why the under-performers did not do well.