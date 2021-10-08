Amazon may have a different kind of review problem on its hands
Amazon.com has come under scrutiny and criticism for some time over third-party sellers using false consumer reviews to promote the products they sell. Now, however, a different kind of review issue has arisen that could make customers feel uncomfortable when it comes to purchasing products from third-party sellers on the site.
A recent Wall Street Journal article provided an account of an Amazon customer who was unhappy about a $10 cooking oil spray she purchased and made her feelings known with a negative review. About a week after leaving the review, the customer identified by the paper as Katherine Scott of New York, received a direct email from the seller offering her a full refund and also asking her to remove her negative comments.
Ms. Scott replied that she would accept the refund, but would not remove the negative review. She was contacted via email the very next day by another representative who said the seller would not issue a refund unless she removed the review. Further, if she reconsidered and took down the review, the seller would issue her a refund of double her purchase price. A lack of reply on Ms. Scott’s part brought another email from the same email address.
“It was so creepy. They emailed me directly about it over and over,” Ms. Scott told the Journal.
Amazon, for its part, does not allow third-party sellers direct access to the emails of customers shopping on its platform. Sellers are required to use Amazon’s messaging platform to communicate with customers.
The company also doesn’t permit sellers to ask customers to remove negative reviews, although it is not totally out of the ordinary to receive offers through Amazon’s system for discounts or free products in the future if a glowing five-star rating and review follows a purchase.
Reviews remain an important part of the online shopping experience, despite concerns. A YouGov survey taken in late April found that 78 percent of Americans found online reviews useful in making purchasing decisions.
Amazon in June published a blog in which the company claimed that fewer than one percent of the reviews on its site are fraudulent and that its policing had stopped more than 200 million suspected fake reviews from ever being seen by shoppers on its platform.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the shopper’s account reported in the WSJ article point to a new security issue for Amazon? Is there a proper way for retailers and consumer direct brands to approach unhappy customers leaving negative reviews to try and turn them into fans?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I doubt that this represents any serious security breach, and is likely more a function of an over zealous reseller wanting to do everything they can to put their products in the most positive light, and that includes trying to win back a customer that had a bad experience. While the circumstances surrounding the case cited in the article appears a little too coincidental, I don’t fault the company for trying to win back this customer – I wish all retailers worked this hard to retain customers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is potentially concerning and is something Amazon can and should address. Contact from sellers via proper messaging platforms is reasonable, as is some dialogue offering refunds and trying to remedy any problems. However harassing buyers is not at all reasonable, nor is trying to cajole them into removing negative, or leaving positive, reviews.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
It’s time to have a reset around transparency and third-party sellers for the likes of Amazon and Walmart. There are several issues in addition to the one outlined here. It is still very common for most buyers to be unaware they are buying from a third party and that the “rules” may be different from buying directly from the retailer.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Amazon usually takes the high road. If this really is direct contact and it really violates Amazon’s rules, this third-party seller should be removed. Offering a full refund, or more than a full refund, is a great way to overcome the problem, and she might have tempered her review (still on the negative but mentioning the company’s attempt to remedy).
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
While I think the shopper’s account is inappropriate considering Amazon’s guidelines, I wouldn’t be overly concerned about it. Because 78 percent find reviews useful, a series of negative reviews for a legitimately concerned seller can be really damaging. There is definitely an incentive to have positive reviews, but I doubt more than a small percent would resort to the email “threat” tactics.
I have seen reviews where the buyer updated the review after the seller did something positive, such as replaced the item for free or made modifications and sent v2.0 to the buyer. This seems to be the way to go to try and turn them into fans.
Amazon should continue to police sellers and monitor the situation.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Amazon has created a tough ecosystem for sellers that relies on reviews not only to achieve customer sales, but even to qualify to remain on Amazon’s platform. This kind of atmosphere, like any fear driven workplace, feeds desperation tactics. The saddest part is that this behavior undermines the validity of the entire Amazon review system, which is the primary tool consumers use to make purchase decisions. If Amazon’s review system becomes undermined to the point where consumer trust is lost, shoppers will shift buying habits to brick and mortar, or other online marketplaces that offer better transparency.