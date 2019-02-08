Source: Amazon

Back in April 2015, RetailWire asked the question (tongue firmly planted in cheek) if Amazon.com’s new Dash button product reordering system was “the future of shopping?” Our answer then and now is the same — “No.” Amazon, apparently agrees, since it is decommissioning all its Dash buttons at the end of the month.

The move, first reported by CNET, follows a decision by Amazon in February to no longer sell new buttons. The e-tail giant has continued to let Dash button owners place reorders using the devices since then. With the physical devices no longer being operational after Aug 31, Amazon customers can use its app or it site to use virtual buttons created for them by the e-tail giant.

The e-tail giant will also continue to sell its Dash Wand, a $34 device equipped with a microphone so customers can shop using the Amazon Alexa voice-ordering tool or the built-in barcode scanner.

The decision to kill Dash buttons was made easier by the emergence of Alexa. Use of the technology, which is found in Amazon devices as well as a growing number of smart home appliances, has continued to diminish the need for the buttons.

Amazon predicted a short life for Dash when it launched the buttons more than four years ago. At the time, The Verge reported that the company saw Dash as a short-term solution with the goal that companies would eventually incorporate its features into household appliances. Amazon, according to the same report, also saw a future where “eventually these sensors will get so small and cheap to make, that you could have them in individual products too.”