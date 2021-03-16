Amazon is not playing games (oh, yes it is) with warehouse worker performance
Everyone knows that Amazon.com sets high performance standards for those fulfilling orders in its distribution facilities. While some say they like the pace of work at Amazon’s warehouses, others contend the company is setting unrealistic goals that set workers up for failure.
The e-tailing and technology giant has sought to continue to meet its productivity goals while introducing an element of fun into getting the job done with a gamification system that translates common job tasks performed by warehouse workers into rewards as they level up their performances, in a manner of speaking.
Amazon, according to a story originally reported by The Information and picked up by others, is installing small video screens near the workstations of employees in its warehouses. The screens display video games involving such competitive activities as racing and castle building. The ability to progress during the games, with titles such as CastleCrafter, Dragon Duel, MissionRacer and PicksInSpace, is tied to completion of tasks as associates go about their jobs. Workers can play the game individually or compete as part of small or large teams. Those playing the games receive points, virtual badges and other incentives as they work/play through their shifts.
The company developed the FC Gaming system in-house as a means to remove some of the boredom that may come with the execution of repetitive tasks and, in the process, to improve performance.
Jane McGonigal, a video game designer, said that the competitive aspect of games can have a negative impact on performance, as well, and needs to be closely monitored.
“Competition is only enjoyable for a short time,” she told The Washington Post. “As soon as workers start underperforming against their colleagues, it becomes less fun and can actually be counterproductive.”
Amazon originally tested gamification at a warehouse in the Seattle area back in 2017 before bringing it to five other facilities in recent years. The company, according to the most recent reporting, is now rolling the system out to warehouses in 20 states.
Amazon, which has been criticized for its treatment of warehouse workers, says that it does not monitor the results of the games or penalize employees who do not play. Workers are tracked and assessed, however, for a variety of different performance factors as part of their regular routines. Whether those assessments become more rigorous once games are introduced is not yet publicly known.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the pros and cons of using gamification in workplaces such as warehouses and stores? How should Amazon and others using gamification in the workplace assess the value of their investments in this area?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Most businesses try to continuously improve productivity, so I wouldn’t knock Amazon. Gamification is not new, and I don’t see any downside in using it in Amazon warehouses. There are lots of jobs that are boring and monotonous, so making the time pass in a more interesting way seems reasonable. Ultimately, employee satisfaction would be a good indicator of the impact gamification may be having.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Gamification is simply a way to measure performance. At the same time, it can create personal fulfillment and satisfaction. Depending on how it’s used, it helps employees know where they are personally and compared to some of their colleagues. Sometimes, it can be (as the name implies) a game. If using gamification, the company must be careful to not create a competitive atmosphere with obvious winners and losers. That’s one potential downside. The upside is the employee’s desire to do better than yesterday’s score. Many companies, especially in the support center world, find gamification boosts productivity.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The pro is that it makes the work environment more interesting and exciting. The con is that the “game” may tend to get stale and, therefore, management needs to come up with a new game every so often.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The concept does give me a pause. Not knowing the specifics of the game it is hard to comment. But safety is as important as speed and efficiency in warehouse environments. It is very common to see incident-free days marked proudly in the warehouse.
What is being measured? Does the gamification encourage the right behaviors across key parameters for safety, speed, accuracy and efficiency?
More long term questions: what is the impact on workers? Do workers that do not take part feel left out?
Obviously there are more questions than answers, but it will be interesting to watch the space.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
Our own UX teams have really been diving into this topic lately, and what I’ve found through our research is that sometimes gamification is not as motivating as people want. From the details of the article I read yesterday, some of the extrinsic motivators aren’t actual dollar values, rather they are giving virtual/digital toys. I think the risk sometimes is thinking that gamification is simply points, leaderboards, and badges. It’s much more than that. On the intrinsic front, things like socialization of your performance are created motivators (pro) but the con here is that you could potentially create rifts between works as to who’s “best” vs. “not as good,” which could be demotivating.