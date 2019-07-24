Amazon has won. Now what?
Amazon.com’s growth story — unprecedented, immense, rocket-like (choose your superlative) — does not come with a happy ending for most retailers. In summary, Amazon has won. The bigger problem is, it’s just getting started.
It was early in 2013, over six years ago, when WD Partners’ study, “Amazon Can’t Do That,” arrived. At the time, Amazon’s e-commerce sales were $61 billion in fiscal year 2012 and we warned, “Amazon is not taking over the world. Yet, that is.”
Interviews with 1,700 consumers explored what they wanted out of the store experience, so we might find a way to isolate Amazon’s competitive weaknesses. Consumers talked up the allure of “instant ownership” and the tactile, “touch and feel” rewards of being in a physical space.
This year, Amazon’s e-commerce revenues are projected to reach $483.96 billion. Beyond e-commerce, Amazon has upended everything from cable TV to the advertising industry. Consider three stats: 96.6 million people now watch Prime Video; 47 million talk to an Amazon Echo; 56 million are entertained via Amazon Fire TV.
So, we recently surveyed consumers again, searching for a competitive weakness. The results were stunning, mainly because we were hard-pressed to find one. By almost every measure, Amazon engenders positive consumer sentiment. When we asked, unaided, to name the best retailer, Amazon topped the results handily, beating Walmart out by double-digit points. Asked to name the worst retailer, Walmart was mentioned most often while Amazon garnered mentions from only a few dozen respondents (out of 4,000).
The competitive ground Amazon has covered in less than a decade is massive. That’s why we’re working on a new study, “Amazon Can Do That. Now What?” There is no longer any question as to whether Amazon will dominate e-commerce, grocery, publishing, entertainment and, quite frankly, whatever additional category it someday decides it wants to dominate. Amazon has beat out almost everyone: Target, Kroger, Costco, Lowe’s, Aldi and even Apple. As stated previously, Amazon has won. That makes the only question worth asking anymore: What are you going to do about it?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Amazon have any competitive weaknesses? Do you see any way Amazon’s online dominance will falter or will it take another leap forward in the years ahead?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Amazon has become a monopoly in many ways. The U.S. government broke up Standard Oil and AT&T for less. Amazon’s time is coming.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon is a winner in retail, but it isn’t the only one. It is also not responsible for the demise of many retailers, such as the department stores – which have sown the seeds of their own destruction. I also think it has weaknesses: for example, the browsing experience on Amazon.com is far from optimal and in some categories is very poor. Its impact on Whole Foods has been positive, but limited and some of its own physical stores leave a lot to be desired. In short, although I am a fan of Amazon, I don’t think it is indomitable. There is room for Amazon and many other retailers to thrive.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I prefer saying that Amazon “created.” Amazon created a whole new retail paradigm. Now what are we going to do about it? They innovate and they dominate. They invest beyond anybody else’s ability to invest. They are dragging us kicking and screaming into new frontiers. This is the horse and buggy whip giving way to the automobile. Charles Darwin has some thoughts about adaptability that are worth reviewing.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I don’t believe that Jeff Bezos and the leadership team at Amazon were looking to “win” in the traditional competitive sense. Yes, a business wants to succeed. Where they want to mark up a “win” is with the customer. There are very few companies that have the relentless approach to taking care of customers as Amazon has. They have put so much back into the experience, trimming profits to do so. Did a smaller margin pay off? You know it did. And they take that strategy and philosophy to every venture they get into. Yes there will be competition, but the only way a competitor has a chance is to not only have a good product and a good process, but a similar philosophy about taking care of their customers.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Shep, You nailed it! “There are very few companies that have the relentless approach to taking care of customers as Amazon has. “
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Without some form of government intervention, I see the Amazon sphere becoming larger and more dominant. They have leveraged every possible advantage to get to where they are – years and years of no profitability and yet still tremendous value growth and they somehow are able to pay almost zero corporate taxes. This has all lead to tremendous investment and innovation – they’ve at least utilized their riches in many of the right ways – which has led to the behemoth they are. Other retailers have proven they can co-exist and thrive but Amazon, if left unchecked, will take larger and larger pieces of the pie.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Amazon is far from perfect. There are still several weak links in their supply chain. Just this week I had been promised that a book would be delivered by Friday and it never arrived. I was given a refund and told that the U.S. Postal Service couldn’t deliver it. I reordered and was told it would arrive Sunday. It never arrived, I was given a refund and told that U.S. Postal Service couldn’t deliver it. I ordered it a third time and it arrived yesterday. The logistics snafu may have been caused by the Postal Service, that doesn’t matter to the consumer. It’s Amazon’s fault. Next time I may try — gasp — Barnes & Noble.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I see two threats — one internal, the other external — but these may not be the same as competitive weaknesses:
First, as others mentioned, any antitrust action by the government runs the risk of making it so that Amazon is forced to divest from a business such as AWS. This is a profit center that helps offset the slim margins of the e-commerce business.
Second, what I describe as the “Sears Syndrome” — going back to the heyday of one-stop shopping for financial services, insurance, etc., not just merchandise. Does Amazon have its fingers in too many pies? So far the answer is, “Not yet” — but it’s something to keep an eye on.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Bob and Neil are on point. Retailers must start creating more dynamic in-store stories, emotions, events and be their best in the social media world. Remember when Walmart announced they were coming to town? Retailers laid back and said “we’ll just see what Sam has in mind.” The answer is proactivity in the store, every day, changing product placements and displays, looking new and refreshed weekly (which creates customer comments like “wow, this is new, when did you get this in?”), actually two months ago … but the important point is to never wait to see what the competition is going to do. Proactivity is your world. Retailers, take some comfort in knowing you are not alone: Amazon is blowing into the real estate industry now. Let’s just see what happens.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
As Neil Sanders says, “many retailers… have sown the seeds of their own destruction.” To ignore that and blame Amazon anyway is ignoring the retail ecosystem. But more important than that, Amazon is a brilliant marketer which understands connection with customers like no other retailer does. Amazon is not a retailer, it is a service provider whose name comes first to peoples minds. Between Amazon retail, Kindle and Prime Video, hardly a day goes by when fewer than 100 million people touch Amazon. (Did I forget Echo?)
People don’t want multiple connections when they can have one. Amazon understands that and it will be hard for anyone to challenge them in the near future.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Outside of AWS, Amazon sells convenience. In fact, Amazon pioneered tech-driven “convenience commerce” for consumers. Under the umbrella of rapid digital convenience, Amazon has built an empire on the backs of tremendous human and environmental resources. The sheer scale and impact upon warehouse workers, drivers, roads, and packaging to name a few, could end up as Amazon’s Achilles heel. Once drones hit the sky, public sentiment may rapidly change as consumers wake up to the dramatic “environmental inconveniences” and toll Amazon poses to everyday human life.