Amazon goes shopping at the mall
Amazon.com has been on a buying spree that provides further proof that Americans have changed their shopping habits in recent years and, most notably, since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. What has Amazon been buying? The answer in a word — malls.
NBC News reports that the retail and technology giant received approvals last month in Baton Rouge, LA, and Knoxville, TN, to transform malls in those locations into distribution facilities. Amazon also got the okay to do the same at a mall in Worcester, MA, in December.
These recent real estate pickups for Amazon are not anything new. NBC, citing Coresight Research, reports that Amazon converted 25 malls into fulfillment centers between 2016 and 2019.
The acquisitions are not happenstance. Malls, specifically second and third tier properties, have struggled in recent years as consumers have opted to buy more of the products they use online. This situation grew more acute as the pandemic hit and stores were first ordered to close by health officials and then struggled to attract shoppers after restrictions were lifted due to concerns about contracting COVID-19.
Amazon has seen its business grow by significantly in recent years, a trend that intensified in 2020. It experienced challenges meeting demand in the early months of the pandemic and has sought to ramp up its distribution capabilities to serve a growing market including more than 100 million Prime members.
Amazon’s mall conversions meet the company’s need for facilities that are close to population centers. The properties offer ample space for Amazon’s trucks to bring goods in and out.
The Wall Street Journal reported last August that Amazon held talks with Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, about leasing anchor locations on some of its properties that were currently and formerly occupied by J.C. Penney or Sears. Simon later went on to acquire Penney out of bankruptcy, likely signaling that at least some of those spaces were now off the table.
A new client note by UBS estimates between 80,000 and 150,000 stores, primarily mall-based, will be shuttered by the end of 2026. UBS analysts Michael Lasser and Jay Sole based the 80,000 estimate on the expectation that online sales will represent 27 percent of all goods purchased at retail, up from 18 percent today.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect to see more second and third tier malls around the U.S. converted into distribution centers? Will other large retailers with growing online sales such as Target and Walmart also look to convert shopping centers into fulfillment facilities?
5 Comments on "Amazon goes shopping at the mall"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Converting low tier malls into distribution centers makes good sense. Malls are close to shoppers, have ample parking and have facilities for the movement of a large amount of goods with shipping bays, etc. While I’m not certain that this same strategy fits for Target or Walmart, since their stores are distribution facilities, I suspect that both are looking at the possibility. In any event, malls as distribution facilities beats the alternative – closing them down.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It will take a lot of re-engineering to convert even a tertiary mall into a distribution center (assuming that all of the tenants have vacated) but Amazon is up to the task. I can foresee a situation where a former regional mall becomes a combination of “last mile” distribution center alongside a pickup center and even a collection of Amazon’s brick-and-mortar concepts — but only if retail sales volume is viable in malls that failed in the first place.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Location. Location. Location. The bywords that one starts with when you talk about real estate. Location brings the same value to retail stores as it does to distribution centers. And the location is often worth more than the physical properties on it.
I see malls being repurposed. Some as distribution centers, others to be totally knocked down with something else being built in their place. There is nothing sacred in making business decisions to keep the physical facilities in traditional mall layouts.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Second and third tier malls will need to adapt. Some may transform to industrial, including fulfillment. But this isn’t the only pivot. There are other possibilities which will be pursued. Here in Arizona, one of our older malls – Paradise Valley Mall – is being demolished and turned into a new mixed use scheme with retail, leisure and residential. It will likely be successful as there is demand for housing and that housing will support a new customer base for the businesses. Sadly, in other cases, some older malls may lie dormant as owners and developers struggle to find a new purpose for them.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This is a deal with the devil as no sales taxes will be collected which was one of the big draws for everyone to have a mall in the ’80s. All those perks and jobs local officials got in exchange for destroying their downtowns were for naught. This is not sustainable for local areas. Find a way to adapt, rather than throwing in the towel.