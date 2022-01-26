Amazon Go is going big(ger) in suburban locations
Amazon.com is opening larger versions of its Amazon Go convenience store concept in the suburbs.
The retail and technology giant is planning a store for Mill Creek, WA, which is located about 20 miles outside of Seattle where Amazon debuted its first Go store in 2018. The new store will be 6,150 square feet, reports The Verge, substantially larger than current Go stores located in more urban areas. The first Go location measured 1,800 square feet.
Amazon sees its new locations — a second is planned in the Los Angeles metropolitan area — as ideally suited to meet the needs of consumers in the suburbs. It does not appear as though fuel or electric charging stations are part of Amazon’s plans for its first store based on a rendering published on USA Today.
“We think local residents and commuters will enjoy the ease of our Just Walk Out Shopping to quickly and conveniently shop from an expanded selection of tasty, ready-to-eat food items and grab-and-go beverages and snacks in their own neighborhood,” said Amazon in a statement.
There are currently around 26 Go stores operating in the U.S., with units in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle. The number of Go units are well below Amazon’s original growth projections for the format that would have had it with around 150 by the end of 2020. The advent of the pandemic may have affected Amazon’s plan to scale the concept. Perhaps its move into the suburbs will provide a path to more rapid expansion.
Amazon has also teamed up with Starbucks on a new joint concept store on 59th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues in New York. The store brings together Starbucks’ Pickup concept with Amazon Go.
Katie Young, senior vice president of global growth and development at Starbucks, said last November that the goal behind the concept was “to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for.”
Amazon and Starbucks are planning to open at least two more locations.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Amazon Go convenience stores be successful in suburban locations? What products and services will Amazon need to offer to compete against other c-store operators in those areas?
6 Comments on "Amazon Go is going big(ger) in suburban locations"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon Go has been a much slower evolution than Amazon hoped. While the advantages of Just Walkout technology makes good sense in busy urban locations, I wonder why Amazon believes that this will be attractive in larger suburban locations. Furthermore, I’m not certain the current Amazon Go offering adds much to what consumers can already get from other c-store operators in these areas.
Overall, I’d say this latest move is incremental evolution for Amazon to experiment with Just Walkout technology in a larger format, but that’s about it. The technology overhead required for Go stores is prohibitive and the slow pace of Amazon’s expansion is proof positive of this.
Senior Director, Global Retail and Hospitality Strategy & Business Development, Turing.ai
I could see these being key high service level distribution and returns points, while also being revenue generating. Goods consolidation is key to supply chain economics.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
We go to convenience stores because they are generally quick. I have found that lately, the lines are quite long so yes, I think it will take off, but slowly. It will make the convenience store trip more convenient, but just as self-checkout was going to be the answer to slow checkout, they are not for everyone. Younger shoppers will adopt very quickly just as they have in urban areas. It will become more prevalent as the issue of getting workers to work retail will not be going away anytime soon.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Most people live in the suburbs. Most people are Amazon customers. Labor is in short supply. Ergo, I’m not sure how this could fail?
Director, Main Street Markets
Has anyone ever seen any loss prevention data on these stores? Where I live there are several c-store robberies (neighborhood non-specific) everyday and I have always wondered how Amazon handled it.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m not sure that one store in a suburban Seattle location really signifies a major rollout of Amazon Go. The company can afford to experiment with different sizes, formats, and location strategies while it decides how and where to expand the concept. However, C-stores like Wawa (with its much bigger footprint) may be working on their own “touchless checkout” technologies while Amazon takes its time.