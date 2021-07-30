Amazon forecasts slower growth as it laps last year’s insane online sales gains
Stakeholders in most retail companies would be doing a happy dance after posting second quarter results that showed sales up 27 percent. For Amazon.com, however, the results showed a slowdown from more recent quarters as the easing of social restrictions created by the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines led many consumers to take part in more in-store shopping experiences vs. ordering online.
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said that the retail and technology giant’s numbers were down from the mid-30 percent range the company experienced last year in the earlier months of the pandemic, but that it represented a gain over 2019’s results. In short, year-over-year comparisons would likely look less flattering for Amazon this year based on 2020’s pandemic-fueled results.
“We do expect this pattern of difficult year-over-year revenue comps to continue for the next few quarters,” Mr. Olsavsky told analysts yesterday on an earnings call. “As we move forward and start to comp COVID ‘s impact on our revenue growth, we encourage you to also look at the multiyear compounded annual growth rate since the onset of the pandemic to better put this growth in perspective.”
Amazon’s CFO pointed to the importance of the company’s Prime members and third-party sellers to its continuing success. He said that membership continues to increase and members are spending more with the company than non-members. He did comment, however, that even Prime members have pulled back some on spending in light of the opening of the economy.
Third-party sellers remain a critical and growing part of the Amazon retail story. Units sold by marketplace sellers represented 56 percent of the total on the Amazon platform in the second quarter, up from 53 percent year-over-year.
One twist to Amazon’s quarter was the inclusion of Prime Day in the numbers. The sales event, which typically took place in July, was pushed to the fall last year due to the pandemic. In 2021, Amazon moved it up to May. Mr. Olsavsky said that the company would have seen its growth rate in the mid-teens if not for the boost it received from the two-day promotion.
“Prime Day was very successful,” said Mr. Olsavsky. “We passed the record set in last fall’s Prime Day, which was a very different time of year to have Prime Day and start to bump up against early holiday shopping, so we’re really pleased.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Amazon through the rest of 2021 and into 2022? Where do you see opportunities for further substantive growth?
11 Comments on "Amazon forecasts slower growth as it laps last year’s insane online sales gains"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sales growth slowed, but Amazon still added $24 billion to the top line over and above last year’s stellar increases. Net income rose by 48%. These are fantastic results and the disappointment from some quarters is largely a consequence of Wall Street’s inability to understand that online growth isn’t going to keep growing at an accelerated pace. Against this positive set of numbers, it is clear Amazon is dong a lot of things right. The biggest threat is something completely outside of its control: government antitrust investigations and policy shifts.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree! Slower growth but “growth” just the same, is not what I would call a problem.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Pandemic infused growth will revert to the mean. But more interesting is, did it match with the overall retail slowdown? If it did not, the takeaway is Amazon lost some ground to Target, Walmart and others.
When Amazon’s results are looked in the context of its direct competition and overall retail, more meaningful conclusions could be drawn.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Last year’s surge was due to the pandemic. Amazon — and many other retailers — realized this was a spike and not permanent. The good news is that people who had learned to use and enjoy the convenience that Amazon and other retailers offered during the pandemic will continue to shop this way, even if not at the same frequency. The result is better sales than pre-pandemic numbers. For now, forecasting the numbers needs to be realistic and not based on mid-pandemic numbers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I had a district manager once who told me, “don’t run it up, you have to beat those numbers next year!” Funny. But that’s what happened here. Amazon is like a pop star in that we just can’t wait for them to fail. Of course the numbers were funky! Remember what happened last year? True test for all of retail will be the scores in ’22.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Slower growth from Amazon in a world emerging from the pandemic has to be some of the least surprising news ever. They had solid growth and a record Prime Day. Third party sales are up. The migration to ecomm continues. Alibaba is lurking nearby. Walmart is selling its platform tech. When Amazon has difficulty comping on Prime Day or when third party sales slip, we’ll know they are having real challenges.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Amazon’s biggest problem will be overcoming the misunderstanding of just how strong these results are. How many “pandemic” or “stay at home” companies are comping at 27% versus the second quarter of 2020?
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
The fact is that overall, Amazon is still continuing to experience growth. It’s unrealistic to expect that sales would be sustained at the levels they were during the height of the pandemic. However, the fact that third party sellers are such a fundamental part of its continued growth is a red flag considering how many other retailers are ramping up marketplace models. Additionally, more and more retailers are increasing the speed at which shoppers can get product in their hands much faster, further heightening the competition between them and Amazon’s core differentiator.
Loyalty Strategist, Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute
Unfortunately, unless some of these newer surges get under control (I am in Missouri, so I understand we have more new cases than most), I think that Amazon is going to have another holiday season where they dominate sales as people will be at least slightly more hesitant to go out and about. Competitive advantages will continue to be seen through their logistics and AWS as a revenue source.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s no surprise that Amazon sales growth is softening against huge 2020 numbers, so the comparison to 2019 is more valid. Amazon and other online retailers will continue to gain share at a faster rate, especially if the pandemic led to some long-term changes in shopping behavior. I’m not sure we have the answers to those questions yet, but in the meantime Amazon would be smart to accelerate building out its physical-store footprint too.