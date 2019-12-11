Amazon confirms it will open a grocery store not named Whole Foods

13 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
Nov 12, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

When The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Amazon.com planned to open dozens of grocery stores in cities around the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., the e-tail giant remained mum on the subject. That has changed, however, with a new report confirmed by Amazon that it will open a grocery store in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles next year.

CNET, the first to break the news, discovered four job postings for the location that billed it as “Amazon’s first grocery store.” The posting suggests that the store will operate under a banner other than Whole Foods. The store, Amazon confirmed, will not make use of the self-checkout technology used in its Go convenience store locations.

Amazon, as its recent announcement of free two-hour home delivery for Prime members shopping at Whole Foods exemplifies, is intent on gaining a greater share of the U.S. grocery market. Doing so will help drive its top line performance as consumers tend to shop more frequently and locally for groceries.

While speculation has centered around Amazon offering more of a mainstream supermarket to compete with the likes of Kroger, Safeway and other chains, management has not confirmed what type of grocery store it intends to operate. CNET reports that the new store will be located in a 35,000-square-foot space that was previously home to Toys “R” Us.

“When it comes to grocery shopping, we know customers love choice, and this new store offers another grocery option that’s distinct from Whole Foods Market, which continues to grow and remain the leader in quality natural and organic food,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNET.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: If you were in charge of the decision at Amazon, what type of grocery store would you open? Has Amazon learned what needs since acquiring Whole Foods to launch and scale a grocery chain with a completely different marketing model?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Hey, if you’re going to compete with Walmart, compete with Walmart."

Georganne BenderConsumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderConsumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Join the Discussion!

13 Comments on "Amazon confirms it will open a grocery store not named Whole Foods"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Grocery is a tough and highly competitive business and building out new a grocery chain from scratch is a very tall order even for the mighty Amazon. Given Whole Foods’ relatively small size and niche in the massive grocery market it’s understandable that Amazon is looking to expand, but I’m not sure why Amazon wouldn’t acquire an existing grocery player instead of building from scratch – it’s curious.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 6 minutes ago

Of course Amazon is opening grocery stores. The selection at Whole Foods is too limited for some consumers (like me) and the grocery market is too lucrative for Amazon to pass up. Hey, if you’re going to compete with Walmart, compete with Walmart.

It’s said to be a low cost grocery format so I am not surprised that Amazon won’t be using Amazon Go checkout technology. As a store planner, I am looking forward to seeing what Amazon comes up with for store design.

5
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 3 minutes ago
This move shows that Amazon has not yet cracked grocery, despite its acquisitions and experiments in the sector. It also shows that Amazon remains serious about playing more strongly in the grocery segment. The challenge is, what can Amazon bring to the grocery space that doesn’t already exist? Such differentiation is important if Amazon is to take share from other players – which is the only real way of generating superior growth. The use of technology to drive efficiency and personalization is part of the play, but it’s not proven to be all that compelling so far. Being better in terms of products, format and service are really the keys to success – and given the relatively mediocre state of most U.S. grocers, there is an opportunity here if Amazon can seize it. The bottom line of all of this and something that will help Amazon make the necessary investments is that this isn’t just about creating a successful stand-alone grocery operation. This is about moving more squarely into physical retail to support multichannel, gathering… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
55 minutes 13 seconds ago

I’m not sure how much Amazon has learned from Whole Foods other than how to run out of things and not bring some of my favorite items back. BUT having said that, if Amazon sticks to its fundamental mantras about the essentials; speed, price, selection, efficiency and, most of all, great customer service, they should win big. Some day.

Because it turns out grocery is NOT that easy, which I’m sure they have found out from Whole Foods. This is not going to be an overnight thing like the rest of their explosive growth. Let’s see how much of Walmart’s pie they can grab in the next five years (PS: Whole Foods is NOT grabbing part of Walmart’s pie, as most of you know.)

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Liz Adamson
BrainTrust
Liz Adamson
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
54 minutes 34 seconds ago

I see Amazon grocery stores as simply Amazon’s next step on their way to building out their ability to deliver groceries same-day. They are already leveraging Whole Foods and using them as distribution centers for two-hour delivery in select marketplaces. This isn’t going to be just another traditional grocery store. Amazon will use it to go above and beyond the competition.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
RICHARD HERNANDEZ
Guest
RICHARD HERNANDEZ
Director of Pricing/Pricing Consultant
48 minutes 30 seconds ago

This will definitely be interesting — it will be difficult to be a complete shop with 35,000 square feet of space. Will Amazon focus on selling their private label lines they have been building for a while? Who knows? As mentioned above, it is extremely difficult to carve out new business from an already crowded field – look at Tesco and Lidl for examples. While I thought Whole Foods was purchased to be the lab, the assortment is not for all and there are not enough stores accessible to the general public unless you live in a large city.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Joel Rubinson
BrainTrust
Joel Rubinson
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
40 minutes 59 seconds ago

Call it Amazon something. Make it a mainstream supermarket on a grand scale but add Amazon-ness — lockers, digital enhancements, a cafe, a learning center, emphasize the link to Alexa where groceries can be pre-ordered, etc. Go big but do it the Amazon way.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
37 minutes 39 seconds ago

I do not doubt Amazon’s desire to keep moving forward, and they will move. But I think that it will be something to see them add on new strategies just for this move, because that’s what Amazon does so well.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Peter Charness
BrainTrust
Peter Charness
SVP Americas, TXT Retail, an Aptos Company
29 minutes 39 seconds ago

I”d open a hybrid store: half store, half fulfillment center. Something set up for customers to shop inside, and where store associates can fulfill orders for delivery or pick up. The current typical grocery store is designed to support a customer wheeling a cart up and down the aisles, not for order pickers.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
28 minutes 4 seconds ago

This is a no-brainer for Amazon, as they have clearly expressed their intent to grow and compete in the grocery space. The Whole Foods acquisition has started the process with the more luxury end of grocery stores, however there are far more general merchandise and home products available at lower levels of retail which are not featured in the stores.

It is also prime time for Amazon to reap the benefits of all the unoccupied big box stores such as the old Toys “R” Us, Sears and J.C. Penney locations. However, as we all can agree, the very tight margin grocery industry is extremely competitive, customers are brand loyal, and there are far more complexities to consider when starting a new chain from scratch, even for Amazon.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mark Heckman
BrainTrust
Mark Heckman
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
18 minutes 16 seconds ago
In my view, the brick-and-mortar version of Amazon should contain the same essential elements of the Amazon online presence. This includes shopper-centric features such as convenience, easy access to frequently purchased items and an overall store design with shopper efficiency in mind. The store should refrain from having a selling area larger than 35,000 square feet. In terms of selection, it should offer a very thoughtful inclusion of categories and items that are aimed at creating sufficient variety that attracts the shopper who wants some additional options beyond their shopping list, but does not want to engage in an arduous, time intensive “treasure hunt” in order to find fulfill their mission. Extended variety should be readily accessible via kiosk where items not stocked on the shelves can be ordered for same-day delivery or in some cases brought to the front of the store from an attached or nearby warehouse at a prescribed time for shopper pick up. Unlike Whole Foods, the in-store variety and pricing should be more amenable to a mainstream, middle income shopper.… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Laura Davis-Taylor
BrainTrust
Laura Davis-Taylor
Co-Founder, HighStreet Collective
18 minutes 2 seconds ago

I’m with Mark … I don’t understand why they don’t acquire an existing grocery brand with all the bandwidth and experience behind it and “do their thing” with it. After all, they are creating an outlet to get more consumer data and further entrench themselves in our lives. Why start from ground zero? Regardless, this is Amazon. They’ll figure it out, and they can afford to lose time and money doing it. Such is the cunning model that they’ve created for themselves.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
3 minutes 51 seconds ago

Amazon has learned from both its Whole Foods and Amazon Go operations. Now it sees mainstream grocery as the next logical step in its efforts to become the leading grocery retailer. Walmart and Target will certainly take notice. However more traditional supermarkets who thus far tended to dismiss Amazon, citing Whole Foods as a specialty retailer and Amazon Go as a convenience store, need to up their ante in light of this latest Amazon move.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Hey, if you’re going to compete with Walmart, compete with Walmart."

Georganne BenderConsumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderConsumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Take Our Instant Poll

How helpful will Amazon’s experience with Whole Foods be in helping it start and scale a grocery chain with a completely different marketing model?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 