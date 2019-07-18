Source: Amazon

While Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event didn’t go off entirely without service interruptions or complaints from customers about lags in delivery times, the e-tail giant claims the promotion was a sales success with more items purchased over the two-day event than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

In all, Prime members purchased more than 175 million items, with Amazon’s own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick models, reaching new sales highs.

U.S. Prime members were in good shopping form, purchasing more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, one million headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies and more than one million toys from Amazon and its marketplace vendors. Among the big sellers for Amazon in the U.S. were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits.

Amazon wasn’t the only retailer to benefit from all the Prime Day attention. Retail rivals with annual sales of $1 billion or more posted a 64 percent increase in sales on Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Among the retailers that saw year-over-year online transaction games for the Prime Day period were Best Buy (60.7 percent), Costco (35.3 percent), Etsy (21.5 percent), Gap (100.4 percent), Home Depot (13.1 percent), IKEA (3.7 percent), Kohl’s (42.8 percent), Nike (153.2 percent), Sam’s Club (48.2 percent), Target (18.2 percent), Walmart (42.6 percent) and Wayfair (8.7 percent), according to research by Jumpshot shared with RetailWire.

Department stores were the biggest losers. J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Sears posted significant declines in online transactions, based on Jumpshot’s findings.