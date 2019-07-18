Amazon and rivals report record Prime Day results
While Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event didn’t go off entirely without service interruptions or complaints from customers about lags in delivery times, the e-tail giant claims the promotion was a sales success with more items purchased over the two-day event than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
In all, Prime members purchased more than 175 million items, with Amazon’s own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick models, reaching new sales highs.
U.S. Prime members were in good shopping form, purchasing more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, one million headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies and more than one million toys from Amazon and its marketplace vendors. Among the big sellers for Amazon in the U.S. were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits.
Amazon wasn’t the only retailer to benefit from all the Prime Day attention. Retail rivals with annual sales of $1 billion or more posted a 64 percent increase in sales on Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.
Among the retailers that saw year-over-year online transaction games for the Prime Day period were Best Buy (60.7 percent), Costco (35.3 percent), Etsy (21.5 percent), Gap (100.4 percent), Home Depot (13.1 percent), IKEA (3.7 percent), Kohl’s (42.8 percent), Nike (153.2 percent), Sam’s Club (48.2 percent), Target (18.2 percent), Walmart (42.6 percent) and Wayfair (8.7 percent), according to research by Jumpshot shared with RetailWire.
Department stores were the biggest losers. J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Sears posted significant declines in online transactions, based on Jumpshot’s findings.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Prime Day and rival sales promotions now part of the American shopping psyche? What can rivals learn from this year’s experience to produce improved results in 2020? What is preventing department stores from getting in on the action?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, Prime Day is now part of the shopping psyche – it transcends Amazon and has already become a major shopping event. All retailers need to realize that this is a general shopping event and as such it behooves them to find a way to participate. Department stores can choose to ignore Prime Day, but they do so at their own peril. I suspect that many department stores are so focused on getting their own internal act together, that they simply choose to ignore it.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
Prime Day is now firmly embedded in consumer culture. The performance of department stores and Bed Bath & Beyond is interesting, it shows that polarization between the good and the rest is accelerating. The good are nimble and can take advantage of the Amazon-inspired day; the rest are flailing around without a purpose or point of view. Promotional days and special offers can’t save them.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Was Prime Day an “experience” or just another bigger, better sale supported by a zillion dollars worth of free advertising? There is so much talk about how “experiential retail” is the must-do next wave evolutionary move, but look at the response to a well-hyped sale. So yes, Prime Day is now institutionalized into the very fabric of retail. Christmas in July. Memo to department stores — think maybe your “sales” have lost a little punch? And where do you go from “sales” 24/7/365?
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
Amazon has succeeded in creating a new shopping holiday. This year was even more heavily promoted than the last, with a concert by Taylor Swift, the launch of a new beauty line by Lady Gaga, and I even heard radio ads in my own local market. More promotional opportunities were given to third-party sellers on the platform and on average we saw a 60 percent rise in sales. There was a wide range of results, some sellers saw 7x increases while others saw only 15 percent. The difference was primarily preparation, including marketing, promotions and inventory. In short, those that fully leaned into Prime Day saw the largest increases.
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
Prime Day is now part of the American shopping psyche! Who does not like a bargain in the middle of the summer months? All retailers need to get on board, since we are ready to shop but shop for bargains. The list of items sold did not include much if any apparel and that is what keeps the department stores out of the picture on Prime Day. They will need to be more aware of the items to put on sale if any at all. As long as Prime Day is only once a year it will continue to be a success.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Prime Day(s) are the new Black Friday and Cyber Monday on steroids. Why? First, the event is not distracted by holiday shopping noise and the Thanksgiving family events. Prime Days occur during the dog days of summer when little beyond the Women’s World Cup and baseball are vying for Americans’ attention. Second, Americans feel richer now than at Thanksgiving when they are trying to budget for holiday spending. Third, as noted in the article many of the traditional brick-and-mortar retailers apparently chose to sit this one out, leaving little in the way of any significant competitive response.
Department stores have a year to figure this one out. Otherwise, Amazon will continue to be their annual summer nemesis on steroids.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
A definite yes! In future, these kind of big online sales day will become the new normal. It started with Black Friday, then was enlarged by Cyber Monday. Now Prime Day. Several other promotional days will follow. The question is: How will non truly-omnichannel retailers cope with it?