Amazon and its retailer rivals look to set Prime Day sales records

Sources: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond
Jun 21, 2021
by George Anderson

Amazon.com is expected to achieve a new sales record when its annual Prime Day event, which started today, is all said and done. The same could very well be true for many of its rival retailers that have jumped on and sped off on Amazon’s sales promotion bandwagon over the past several years.

Prime Day is expected to generate around $11 billion in sales for Amazon and its third-party marketplace sellers that are going all-in on the event, up from $10.4 billion last year, according to an Adobe forecast. The research firm eMarketer expects that Amazon and its rivals will generate $12.18 billion combined during the period, up 17 percent from similar events in 2020.

Rivals, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target and Walmart, are running promotions concurrently with discounts intended to influence even some of the roughly 150,000 Prime members in the U.S.

Surveys from a variety of sources show that consumers are planning to do some shopping over the next couple of days and not just with Amazon. Adobe reports that large chains, in particular, are poised to do very well this week, following up on last year’s events that coincided with Prime Day. Retailers with annual online sales of $1 billion saw gains that were 10 percent greater than small merchants last year. Adobe found that only about a third of consumers express a preference for shopping at small retailers while Prime Day is going on.

Some retailers are looking to outdo Amazon this year with events that run longer than the official two-day Prime Day event. Amazon, it should be noted, has been running special promotions for days featuring special deals offered by third-party consumer direct brands and others selling on its marketplace.

Best Buy got the earliest start, kicking off its “Bigger Deal Savings Event” on June 15 and running through June 22. Target, which yesterday launched its “Deal Days” promotion, is running the event through June 22. Walmart kicked off “Deal for Days” yesterday, running the event through June 23, one day longer than Amazon.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How are you expecting results to shake out when Prime Day and rivals’ events are done? What are the keys to succeeding during Prime Day, particularly for smaller chains and independent retailers that are not necessarily top of mind for consumers?

"How are you expecting results to shake out when Prime Day and rivals' events are done?"

George Anderson

George Anderson

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
35 minutes 17 seconds ago

Prime Day will be big – as always – but the proactive moves by other major retailers will likely moderate Amazon’s results somewhat. As compelling as Prime Day is for Prime members, there is also plenty of anti-Amazon sentiment and, with physical stores open and a strong desire for people to get out, I suspect other retailers will do well with their promotions this year.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
32 minutes 51 seconds ago

With the increase in online shopping during the last year, Prime Day and other retailer promotions should shatter the last year’s record sales. The biggest challenge for smaller chains and independent retailers is to gain visibility during a time when all the big brands are advertising heavily. For these small retailers, their best bet is to communicate directly with loyal customers using personalized messaging.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
27 minutes 51 seconds ago

And the consumer wins again. All this intense competition for share of wallet is certainly making it easy for the consumer to vent their pent up demand. The unfortunate side of it all is that it seems to reflect an ongoing manifestation of the One Day Sale syndrome. It starts as a single day event, and then it expands to a multiple day event or multiple occurrences of the event — or all of the above. Great for consumers and cardboard box manufacturers, but very tough on margins. Amazon is definitely keeping the pressure on the whole retail industry. And that’s a good thing after the malaise that brick-and-mortar retail fell into.

Ron Margulis
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
15 minutes 10 seconds ago

Prime Day will only be as successful as Amazon’s supply chain. While one of its secret weapons has always been near total visibility of inventory, Amazon is feeling the impact of disruptions at ports both in the U.S. and overseas. This means products they expected in warehouses today for shipment tomorrow could be a few days or weeks late. There is also a lower tolerance for these delays now that may lead to shoppers switching over to Walmart, Target or others. Sure it will be huge, but Amazon needs to hope the shopper has a short memory or that other retailers experience the same delays.

Rich Kizer
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
15 minutes 6 seconds ago

Claustrophobia of abundance: all those deals and steals, and shoppers have to make those hard decisions on what to buy. So many decisions to make. The big boys make it rain with offers. They will have a tremendous impact in sales. The independent retailer and smaller chains must run hard campaigns everyday on exciting and incredible offers for their brand of customers. It is hard for an independent to dance in this arena but, if aggressive, they can make their home territory reward them. It takes a national holiday mentality to understand what the independents must think and do. I hope independents bought for this promotional period!

