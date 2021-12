Sources: Amazon - “Kindness, the greatest gift”; Etsy - “Give more than a gift – Bus Stop”

Acts of selflessness are at the core of the stories in commercials for this holiday season from Amazon.com and Etsy.

The titles of the respective spots — Amazon’s “Kindness, the greatest gift” and Etsy’s “Give more than a gift” — are a clear giveaway that these commercials are going for the heartstrings. Did they tug at yours?

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy? Which spot does the best job of connecting with each platform’s core customers while reaching out to new ones?