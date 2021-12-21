Amazon and Etsy’s Christmas spots speak to the gift of giving of yourself
Dec 21, 2021
Acts of selflessness are at the core of the stories in commercials for this holiday season from Amazon.com and Etsy.
The titles of the respective spots — Amazon’s “Kindness, the greatest gift” and Etsy’s “Give more than a gift” — are a clear giveaway that these commercials are going for the heartstrings. Did they tug at yours?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy? Which spot does the best job of connecting with each platform’s core customers while reaching out to new ones?
4 Comments on "Amazon and Etsy's Christmas spots speak to the gift of giving of yourself"
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
They are both great – it’s been a rough road and having a break from divisive images and instead seeing random acts of kindness is needed. Does it make people interact with the product/brand? Who knows, but the imagery serves the greater good.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The Amazon spot is a PSA on kindness but, once again, I wonder why the neighbor doesn’t reach out to the person she sees struggling? The gift is a nice gesture – as it is in every commercial with this theme – but if she had to research her address, why not invite her for coffee?
The Etsy commercial shows what kindness can do when it’s shown every day. Both the woman and the store associate benefit from that relationship, it’s both heartwarming and aspirational. It makes me want to do better AND order from Etsy. It’s Etsy for the win!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Georganne – I think you’re being a little hard on the woman in the Amazon spot – to me, she did reach out to a shy neighbor in a very positive way. But I agree with you – Etsy drives home the point more.
Director, Main Street Markets
I really like both – they really hit on the message of giving, thinking of others and kindness. The Amazon commercial was about a minute too long to get there but it got there. The Etsy commercial was to the the point. Difficult to decide on one.