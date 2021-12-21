Amazon and Etsy’s Christmas spots speak to the gift of giving of yourself

4 expert comments
Discussion
Sources: Amazon - “Kindness, the greatest gift”; Etsy - “Give more than a gift – Bus Stop”
Dec 21, 2021
by George Anderson

Acts of selflessness are at the core of the stories in commercials for this holiday season from Amazon.com and Etsy.

The titles of the respective spots — Amazon’s “Kindness, the greatest gift” and Etsy’s “Give more than a gift” — are a clear giveaway that these commercials are going for the heartstrings. Did they tug at yours?

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon.com and Etsy? Which spot does the best job of connecting with each platform’s core customers while reaching out to new ones?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"I really like both – they really hit on the message of giving, thinking of others and kindness."

Richard HernandezDirector, Main Street Markets

Richard HernandezDirector, Main Street Markets

Join the Discussion!

4 Comments on "Amazon and Etsy’s Christmas spots speak to the gift of giving of yourself"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
36 minutes ago

They are both great – it’s been a rough road and having a break from divisive images and instead seeing random acts of kindness is needed. Does it make people interact with the product/brand? Who knows, but the imagery serves the greater good.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
34 minutes 25 seconds ago

The Amazon spot is a PSA on kindness but, once again, I wonder why the neighbor doesn’t reach out to the person she sees struggling? The gift is a nice gesture – as it is in every commercial with this theme – but if she had to research her address, why not invite her for coffee?

The Etsy commercial shows what kindness can do when it’s shown every day. Both the woman and the store associate benefit from that relationship, it’s both heartwarming and aspirational. It makes me want to do better AND order from Etsy. It’s Etsy for the win!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
1 minute 35 seconds ago

Georganne – I think you’re being a little hard on the woman in the Amazon spot – to me, she did reach out to a shy neighbor in a very positive way. But I agree with you – Etsy drives home the point more.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
16 minutes 39 seconds ago

I really like both – they really hit on the message of giving, thinking of others and kindness. The Amazon commercial was about a minute too long to get there but it got there. The Etsy commercial was to the the point. Difficult to decide on one.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"I really like both – they really hit on the message of giving, thinking of others and kindness."

Richard HernandezDirector, Main Street Markets

Richard HernandezDirector, Main Street Markets

Take Our Instant Poll

Which retailer gets your vote for producing the better of the Christmas commercials presented?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 