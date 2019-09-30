Source: McDonald's

McDonald’s last week launched its Apply Thru app which enables job seekers to start an application by using voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant.

If users ask, for instance, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s,” Alexa plays the “I’m lovin’ it” jingle and then asks the applicants a few basic questions ranging from their name, job area of interest and location. The voice assistant then states which positions are available in an applicant’s area and texts a link to continue the official application process online.

The voice assistants further share some benefits of working for the fast-food chain including how the experience can help develop careers elsewhere. According to USA Today, one session ended with Alexa saying, “You might not know a job at McDonald’s can lead you into technology, but 300,422 former crew members have become IT professionals. Ever notice that 0’s and 1’s look like burgers and fries?”

McDonald’s developed the technology and is the first employer to use Google’s and Amazon’s platforms to jumpstart the job application process.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” said McDonald’s EVP and chief people officer David Fairhurst, in a statement. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

This move is part of a larger Made at McDonald’s campaign, which highlights how working at McDonald’s can support broader career development.

Apply Thru is complemented by other recruitment tools such as text, social media and messaging. A McDonald’s program launched in 2018 called Youth Opportunity aims to reduce employment barriers for two million young people by 2025.

A study last year by Phenom People, the talent relationship marketing firm, found that employers that don’t provide candidates with a positive experience throughout the recruiting process lose appeal in three key categories: attraction, engagement and conversion.