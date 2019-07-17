Alexa: Are Americans ready to shop by voice?
Based on the increased adoption of the devices, eMarketer has raised its forecast for shopping activity on smart speakers.
The research firm now predicts 31 million U.S. consumers will shop via a smart speaker such as Google Home and Amazon Echo this year, up 31.6 percent from 2018. “Shopping” includes browsing, researching products and adding things to a shopping cart. By 2021, that figure is projected to climb to 38 million when more than four in 10 U.S. smart speakers are expected to be used for their shopping capabilities.
Comparatively, 21 million consumers are expected to make at least one purchase via smart speaker in 2019.
“New users are testing out the shopping-related features of their devices, and early adopters continue to utilize voice to search for products, ask for prices, and more,” said eMarketer senior forecasting analyst, Jaimie Chung, in a statement.
eMarketer noted that a June 2019 survey from Bizrate Insights showed 21 percent of U.S. smart speaker owners had ordered entertainment via their devices compared with the 11 percent who said the same in October 2018. Similarly, 14 percent re-ordered a previously purchased product in June 2019, up from 11 percent in October 2018.
eMarketer still believes the inability to view products is holding back buying. The research firm added that “many smart speaker users are simply uninterested in using their devices for anything other than the tried-and-true functions with which they were meant to assist: news and weather updates, playing music and asking basic questions.”
Other recent smart speaker findings:
- Adobe found that 36 percent of U.S. adults owned a smart speaker in February, up from 32 percent in June 2018.
- SUMO Heavy’s 2019 Voice Commerce survey found only 17 percent of respondents browsed or shopped using a voice assistant. Among heavy users (use daily or weekly), 42 percent have used a voice assistant to shop.
- The spring 2019 Smart Audio Report from NPR and Edison Research found 58 percent of smart speaker owners worry that hackers could be using their smart speaker to get access to their home or personal information.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have you become more or less confident that smart speakers will become a major driver of shopping activity? What factors would accelerate or hamper their usage as a shopping tool?
4 Comments on "Alexa: Are Americans ready to shop by voice?"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Shopping and buying the simple stuff by speaker sounds like something I could get used to. But the eavesdropping capabilities of these speakers mean that there won’t be one in my house any time soon.
Retail Writer & Editor
Smart speakers will definitely play a role in the path to purchase, especially as more and more people incorporate them into their homes. I see smart speakers being used to purchase household supplies, especially by consumers that are already using Amazon Prime to make these purchases. However, when it comes to items like apparel, gifts, and decor, shoppers still want to be able to see what they are purchasing.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This flies in the face of the survey I did with Oracle NetSuite earlier this year of 1,200 consumers and 400 retailers. We found that 95 percent of consumers don’t want to talk to a robot to buy things. Just 5 percent of consumers selected robots and chatbots as the technologies they most want to utilize – that fits well with Amazon but I doubt many others in a substantial way.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The addition of video to devices like the Amazon Echo “Show” will definitely increase shopping. Our household has smart speakers in practically every room, including the garage. They have become our defacto whole house intercom and music system. But our use of Alexa for shopping was limited to adding items to the shopping list — until the Echo Show replaced the unit in the kitchen. Now the Show is quickly replacing the computer screen as the primary source for browsing, price comparison, etc.