Aldi fans can’t wait to shop its ‘Aisle of Shame’
The appeal of the retail treasure hunt is the bread and butter of retailers like T.J.Maxx, but it usually is not a factor for customers when they are literally buying bread and butter. An impressive number of grocery shoppers at Aldi, however, are such fans of the discounter’s odds and ends aisle that they have given it a special name — and started Facebook groups to celebrate it.
The so-called “Aisle of Shame” (AOS) at Aldi’s has achieved such a level of Facebook fandom that Atlas Obscura reports members of one popular Facebook fan group have even invented a special “call” to signal to each other when they are in the store and shopping the aisle. It is not clear if the characteristic “caw-caw” of the AOS Facebook group member has ever been observed in the wild. But a Facebook search reveals numerous AOS fan groups, some with members numbering in the thousands and some with counts in the tens of thousands.
The AOS is presumably named for the guilty pleasure that comes with shopping the hodgepodge discount aisle. Fans use Facebook groups to post pictures of the strange or price-savvy finds they snag from the aisles, the assortment of which is rotated weekly.
The aisle, which Aldi stocks with an assortment split 50-50 between food products and non-food and, Atlas Obscura reports, is a known source of sales for the retailer. Retail consultant Nils Brandes, who has written a book about Aldi, says the aisle is responsible for about 20 percent of the retailer’s sales per year.
The Germany-based discounter has continued to build a fan base in the U.S. as it has pursued a huge expansion of its stateside footprint in recent years.
Once famous for its spartan store layout and no-frills/no bags shopping experience, Aldi has not ignored the U.S. trend toward customers — even discount shoppers — favoring higher-end grocery shopping experiences. In recent years the chain has given its locations a more wide-open feel and has expanded its range of organic and fresh foods. It has also built stores significantly larger than its standard concept in some markets.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should Aldi take a hands off approach to its aisle of shame fandom or should it be more hands on, from a marketing perspective? Is this merchandising approach something that could work for a wide variety of retailers or is its utility limited to price-focused merchants?
5 Comments on "Aldi fans can't wait to shop its 'Aisle of Shame'"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Authentic, user-generated content is the gold standard of promotion. Aldi has already achieved meaningful engagement and promotion without any intervention other than smart merchandising and assortment management. I would recommend they just keep on doing what they’re doing – and not doing…
Managing Director, GlobalData
In terms of the fandom, Aldi should allow this to grow organically. Doing anything too corporate will spoil the spontaneity and authenticity. The best thing for Aldi is to keep finding and providing bargains for the middle aisle – some of which, like their egg chair, go viral and become massive sellers. Would this work for other retailers? The principle of “limited” time products which creates scarcity and urgency would work for most. Offering deeply discounted products would need to be more aligned with a value proposition to work well.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Seriously – how could Aldi possibly think about missing with this gift. Your shoppers love it – don’t mess with it. Just keep on doing whatever you’re doing and resist the urge to fix it or improve it.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The instant that “treasure hunt” can legitimately be applied to a retail shopping experience is a winning moment. It creates an “I want to go to the grocery store” mentality versus a “I have to…” mentality. Not many grocery stores can say that. Sounds like a much more creative approach that the current “seasonal” approach taken by my grocery store. That aisle is predictably boring and easily avoidable. Aldi has created a go-to location. Predictable unpredictability is under-employed by so many retailers.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
A quick tour of Facebook search revealed dozens and dozens of groups that are in love with Aldi’s Aisle Of Shame. It’s clear that people are excited about it.
Trying to manage those groups would be a logistical nightmare, and not even possible because they belong to the individual admins who created them. Sure, Aldi can start an AOS online presence of its own – and maybe it should – but leave the rest alone. It’s another story if the posts begin to turn on the retailer, but right now it’s a love fest. Why ruin the fun of people who are clearly fans?