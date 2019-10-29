AI needs to be more than just a bright, shiny object
Retailers are being taken for a ride by consultants and software companies who use the term artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategy to promote their products and charge higher fees. This practice has overcomplicated the process of buying and deploying new technology. Retailers need clarity.
There — I’ve drawn a line in the sand.
Gartner’s “2019 CIO Agenda” survey reveals that the number of companies implementing AI grew from four percent to 14 percent in the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the survey also shows that while companies are making progress with AI, they’re still making a lot of mistakes. One of the biggest is deploying AI that ultimately shifts work from employees to customers, covering everything from smart shopping to frictionless checkout.
Such an approach runs the risk of diminishing shopper engagement to the point that customers are driven to other channels. Rather than shifting tasks to customers, AI is put to best use by automating repetitive tasks to free up retail personnel for higher-value and customer-centric work.
There are many retail business use cases where AI is delivering great value. Walmart, for example, uses AI in its “Stores of the Future” to track items and sales and alert staff when shelves need to be restocked. A few other retailers are leveraging AI to good result in areas such as theft reduction and improvements to payment processing.
If you’ve walked the floor of practically any retail conference in the past few years, though, you might be led to believe that AI can cure every challenge you’ve ever faced. You might think it can boost performance immediately and throughout the retail enterprise. You might also believe that not implementing a dedicated AI strategy solution will leave you at a significant competitive disadvantage.
The truth is that good use of AI in retail requires that companies place value on the people over the systems. It needs to give workers more actionable knowledge and provide suppliers with more accurate and current data. Most of all, it needs to keep shoppers engaged. Retailers best accomplish this by deploying pragmatic AI tools that can automate their most time-consuming tasks, freeing their personnel to focus on the meaningful improvements to shopper experience that will encourage customers to return many times over, both in stores and on digital platforms.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers best judge what AI solutions will and won’t help them improve the performance of their operations and make shopping more engaging for consumers? How can they avoid being “taken for a ride” by those promoting AI as a panacea for all the retailer’s woes?
7 Comments on "AI needs to be more than just a bright, shiny object"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
First, they can ask whether it is artificial intelligence or just automation. Any system where a model is applied and an action is taken based on that model is not AI, it is automating. In theory, you could build the model yourself and have the computer spit out a list of fixes to make today. Don’t get me wrong – this is good. The Retail Alliance built this process back in 1992 and we’re still amazed at how few people use it. But it wasn’t smart, it wasn’t intelligent, it just did math really quickly and created an operating discipline for the retailer.
Second, AI will never make your store more engaging, so get over that. You, the retailer, need to do that. Automate the tasks you can automate, then focus that extra time on doing what you can to make the customer want to come to your store.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
AI absolutely works well for repetitive tasks, but portraying the usefulness of AI as little more than an automation tool is silly. Like anything new, first movers often make mistakes and sometimes get suckered by salespeople pushing the latest be all end all. Nevertheless, AI is making excellent strides where logical use cases and due diligence drive deployments. As an example, AI is part of the bedrock of the banking industry behind the scenes and increasingly consumer facing. To think that retail is some exception that won’t follow suit is ridiculous.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
There’s always at least one bright shiny object in the neighborhood. AI is one, IoT is another. It has value, but not in the ways that have been explained. And what’s worse, you cannot really trust the usage statistics retailers supply on these technologies (IoT and AI). Because many don’t even really know what it is, they say they’re working on it, but probing slightly deeper, we discover that they truly do not know.
So who’s being taken for the worst ride? I think retailers have to use the “sniff test” to figure out what technologies can do for them and, for the most part, I think they do. It’s the surveys that have bad data.
I mean, realistically, do you need AI to tell you that a shelf needs re-stocking? That’s crazy. There are any number of ways to figure that out, with or without an accurate perpetual inventory.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
“Retail is detail” is a classic phrase which is still valid today. Retailers should try technology out in a micro-environment and then analyze carefully the result before any full scale roll-out. Secondly, it is not always wise to belong to the early adopters in areas where the technology, benefit or acceptance of the consumer is not proven. Sometimes it might be wiser to first analyze best practices across retail sectors and then judge if a certain AI solution would be an improvement for one’s own company.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Let’s not underestimate the ability of a retailer to evaluate technology that can support and even help drive their strategy.
Retailers of all sizes are well accustomed to the method of “try and test before you buy or commit.” It’s critical to know what outcomes you desire and the levers that impact those outcomes – and how technology plays into that process. This isn’t the magical kingdom, but one of collaboration, hard work and many questions.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Software companies and consultants that are not upfront and honest about what their technology recommendations can and cannot do truly poison the well for those of us that do want to help retailers, manufacturers and shoppers maintain and keep our industry healthy. The old saying “buyer beware” should hold true for AI. Those that are taking advantage of this fact (yes, the larger companies especially) should be taken to task before it screws up another technology that can and will help the industry.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.