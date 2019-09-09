Ace Hardware builds through acquisition in the do-it-for-me market
Ace Hardware has closed on the acquisition of Handyman Matters Franchise, a franchisor of home repair and maintenance services.
Based in Denver, Handyman Matters has 57 franchisees who collectively employ approximately 250 handymen and women in 121 territories across 23 states. The craftsmen are “trained to handle a homeowner’s to-do list in addition to larger projects.” On-site services for consumers and small businesses include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting and flooring.
“The introduction of Ace Handyman Services provides a platform from which Ace can further deliver on our helpful promise to consumers while expanding our presence in the growing do-it-for-me segment,” said John Venhuizen, president and CEO of Ace Hardware.
Handyman Matters will become Ace Handyman Services and operate as a standalone subsidiary. Ace expects to complete the integration and re-branding initiatives by the first quarter of 2020. Andy Bell, founder and CEO, will continue to lead the day-to-day business operations for Ace Handyman Services.
Mr. Venhuizen added, “Providing increased support to existing franchisees while aggressively recruiting more is part of a compelling evolution in our plan for strategic growth and our retailers’ continued success.”
The deal appears similar to IKEA’s 2017 acquisition of TaskRabbit, the on-demand platform, which links freelance workers with jobs, from handymen to movers to assistants. TaskRabbit was expected to boost IKEA’s delivery and assembly capabilities.
Jesper Brodin, CEO of IKEA Group, said at the time, “In a fast-changing retail environment, we continuously strive to develop new and improved products and services to make our customers’ lives a little bit easier.”
Home Depot and Lowe’s both offer installation services through independent contractors. In 2015, Amazon launched Amazon Home Services, which also works with external service providers.
In its 2018 annual report, Home Depot wrote that demand for installation services is expanding “particularly for our ‘baby boomer’ customers who may have historically been DIY customers but who are now looking for someone to complete a project for them.” The retailer is focusing more on its professional service providers because they “perform services for our DIFM customers will help us drive higher product sales.”
- Ace Hardware Corp. Announces Acquisition of Handyman Matters Franchise – Ace Hardware
- IKEA Group signs agreement to acquire TaskRabbit – IKEA
- IKEA buys TaskRabbit to give consumers relief with furniture assembly – RetailWire
- Home Depo 2018 annual report – Home Depot
- Lowe’s Selects Porch.com to Simplify the Search for Home Professionals – Porch
- Will outsourcing jobs help Lowe’s associates better serve customers in stores? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What synergies do you see coming from Ace Hardware’s acquisition of Handyman Matters Franchise? What do you think of the overall growth opportunity for retailers aligning with the do-it-for-me (DIFM) market?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Ace Hardware builds through acquisition in the do-it-for-me market"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The synergies of this acquisition are obvious. Selling products to support DIY projects and now offering help to complete DIY projects is a natural fit. While it’s hard to say what impact aligning with the DIFM market will have on overall growth, it will create new sources of service revenue and deepen relationships with customers who are looking for goods and services to get DIY projects completed. This is a great move for ACE and their customers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Neighborhood informational resources struggle to maintain lists of plumbers, electricians and the like, and those directories are no guarantee of finding the right expertise. With this idea, “Ace is the Place” indeed.
Director, Retail Market Insights
This deal reflects perfect synergy between two highly complementary companies. My only concern is the branding – folding Handyman Matters into the Ace brand so quickly is risky, at minimum. If it were my decision, I might have continued with the independent and growing Handyman Matters brand for the foreseeable future.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Ace is jumping on the bandwagon of Angie’s List, Home Adviser and a host of others in the space. It makes sense as one feeds the other and it is a logical revenue stream to add for continued growth.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Ace can now compete with Home Depot and Lowe’s! They’re adopting a similar tactic to what Radio Shack did in their heyday. Radio Shack may seem like an antiquated comparison, but at their peak they were the largest retailer in the United States and they had a broader reach and footprint than any other retailer – by a significant margin. Radio Shack saw significant growth then they started offering installation services, because they were easy to access.
Ace is in a similar position. Almost every small town has an Ace. Now they can bring installation services to under-served areas where Home Depot and Lowe’s don’t have operations or where they charge large fees to transport installers out to. As someone who lives in between two very small towns, both with an Ace Hardware – and as someone who needs new windows – this is fantastic news.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Ace wants to be known for more than just being the “helpful hardware folks.” They also want to be the most convenient place in the home repair and improvement industry. Adding the handyman level of service ties right into their lane.
One of the things Ace does for their customers is to create experiences that are different from the big box store competitors (Home Depot, Lowe’s, etc.). An acquisition in this area puts them in direct competition with these same stores, at least in the DIFM market. I’m interested to see how Ace is going to differentiate themselves in this area.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
What I love about this is the independent aspect of this partnership – indie retailers and Handyman Matters franchisees working together.
Ace store owners are a big part of their communities, they know their customers and what they need. This partnership brings the slogan “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks” full circle. Everything you need happens here.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
In many respects this seems similar to IKEA buying Task Rabbit. It makes sense but can it scale?
It struck me that competitors can undertake similar approach using ecosystem partners – independent contractors who are “certified” by the retailer and whose services can be sold through the retailer’s website by means of an API. The benefit of this approach is that it avoids the need to make a financial acquisition.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Ace has built its business on the high level of service and assistance it provides its customers in their stores. Ace’s loyal customers are attracted to the higher service level provided – a level much better than big box hardware stores. Extending this service level to home repairs is a logical strategy and it will be welcomed by loyal Ace customers. The big question is, will it attract new customers to Ace? Even if it doesn’t it will offer Ace a new revenue stream.
President, Graff Retail
A great example of thinking laterally, and avoiding the usual “let’s just do more of what we already do.” While this type of acquisition/addition of new services isn’t new, it makes perfect sense. Be more important to your customers than just a bunch of boxes on a shelf with price tags!
President, City Square Partners LLC
This is a coming together of two business that can mutually support each other. Ace Hardware has the products for the Handyman business and Handyman can tell customers that the local Ace Hardware is supplying the products for home fixes. In many towns the local hardware store is considered to be providing a “community service like retailing” for the consumers in the towns. I agree Baby Boomers will be excited about this service. So will Millennials who are more likely to hire someone to come in-home for projects.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
More and more retailers have to extend their brand promise from being in the “stuff” business to being in the “service” business. This is a perfect example. I can handle a fair amount of projects around the house with my own skills, but the minute a project elevates from DIY to DIFM, Ace now has a built-in solution.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Such a smart move that only builds value for anyone based on their decades of marketing as helpful, trusted locals.