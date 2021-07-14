7-Eleven expands mobile checkout to thousands of U.S. stores
Customers shopping at more than 3,000 7-Elevens in the nation’s capital and 32 states around the U.S. will have the option of paying for their purchases without having to stop at a checkstand now that the convenience store giant has expanded the availability of its proprietary Mobile Checkout technology. 7-Eleven plans to roll out the shopping option to its more than 9,000 primarily franchised stores by the end of 2022.
The checkout feature is available on 7-Eleven’s app. Customers can use the app to scan purchases as they shop and pay for them without having to wait in line or interact with a cashier. Purchases are paid for via Apple Pay or Google Pay, a credit or debit card or through the 7-Eleven Wallet feature on the app. Some purchases, including alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, will still need to be handled at checkout in the traditional manner.
Members of the convenience retailer’s 7Rewards program can use the app to redeem points they’ve accumulated to pay for purchases and receive special pricing deals and coupons. The company is offering members a limited-time incentive to try the tool, awarding 10-times the points every time they use it to make a purchase.
“After over a year of living through the pandemic, Americans have a new perception of what convenience looks like. For many, it’s a contactless shopping experience without waiting in line,” Raghu Mahadevan, digital senior vice president for 7-Eleven, said in a statement.
“Luckily, we were already testing Mobile Checkout and had begun expanding 7NOW home delivery to hundreds of markets before lockdowns occurred,” Mr. Mahadevan said. “Now, we are accelerating the expansion of Mobile Checkout to ensure customers can shop at 7-Eleven the way they want to shop: safe and convenient.”
The convenience store chain sees its technology as a key selling point. It launched a $70 million national ad campaign in the spring to let Americans know that today’s stores are not the same 7-Elevens they once were. The company has set aggressive expansion targets with plans to eventually grow the business to around 20,000 locations around the U.S.
- 7-Eleven Expands Mobile Checkout Feature to Thousands of US Stores – 7-Eleven, Inc./PRNewswire
- 7-Eleven spending $70M to promote the convenience of its new tech – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see mobile checkout becoming technological table stakes in the convenience store channel over the next year? Does 7-Eleven have a particular edge in this respect?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "7-Eleven expands mobile checkout to thousands of U.S. stores"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Although not all customers will want or indeed use this, having this option available is great for those who want to get in and out of the store very quickly. It is doing exactly what 7-Eleven stores are supposed to do: be convenient!
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
When consumers think of convenience stores, the words that resonate are quick, fast, and easy. This combination and unique value proposition of the channel drove higher non-fuel c-store sales growth during the past year across the world when consumers avoided other outlets for small purchases. To continue to win, c-stores must aspire to and deliver faster commerce whether it is delivery or mobile checkout.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Apps like this create convenience. As with most technology like this, it is the adoption by the customer that makes this successful. 7-Eleven will have to educate their customers and give them an incentive before this will become as popular and successful as they hope it will be.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This will absolutely be important, especially in the convenience channel. The value proposition for these stores is fast and easy transactions. This extends that value proposition for many of their customers. 7-Eleven has been bold about trying new technology to engage their customers, this is a great example. I do believe they will have an edge competitively because they’ve tried and tested these technologies.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Welcome to the 21st Century! I guess it is better late than never, but c’mon, Starbucks is working on their second decade with this technology and Sweden tested a “cashless” city four years ago! Surely the writing was on the wall. Regardless, the sooner we all (retailers) get to no-contact/cashless the better IMO and this will help in terms of scale.