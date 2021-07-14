Photo: 7-Eleven

Customers shopping at more than 3,000 7-Elevens in the nation’s capital and 32 states around the U.S. will have the option of paying for their purchases without having to stop at a checkstand now that the convenience store giant has expanded the availability of its proprietary Mobile Checkout technology. 7-Eleven plans to roll out the shopping option to its more than 9,000 primarily franchised stores by the end of 2022.

The checkout feature is available on 7-Eleven’s app. Customers can use the app to scan purchases as they shop and pay for them without having to wait in line or interact with a cashier. Purchases are paid for via Apple Pay or Google Pay, a credit or debit card or through the 7-Eleven Wallet feature on the app. Some purchases, including alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, will still need to be handled at checkout in the traditional manner.

Members of the convenience retailer’s 7Rewards program can use the app to redeem points they’ve accumulated to pay for purchases and receive special pricing deals and coupons. The company is offering members a limited-time incentive to try the tool, awarding 10-times the points every time they use it to make a purchase.

“After over a year of living through the pandemic, Americans have a new perception of what convenience looks like. For many, it’s a contactless shopping experience without waiting in line,” Raghu Mahadevan, digital senior vice president for 7-Eleven, said in a statement.

“Luckily, we were already testing Mobile Checkout and had begun expanding 7NOW home delivery to hundreds of markets before lockdowns occurred,” Mr. Mahadevan said. “Now, we are accelerating the expansion of Mobile Checkout to ensure customers can shop at 7-Eleven the way they want to shop: safe and convenient.”

The convenience store chain sees its technology as a key selling point. It launched a $70 million national ad campaign in the spring to let Americans know that today’s stores are not the same 7-Elevens they once were. The company has set aggressive expansion targets with plans to eventually grow the business to around 20,000 locations around the U.S.

