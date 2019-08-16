Digital drives same-store growth for Walmart

Retail News
Digital drives same-store growth for WalmartForbes 08/16/2019
Walmart saw more than half its gain in same-store sales during the second quarter driven by a 37 percent rise in e-commerce revenues. The retailer also announced that next-day deliveries are now available to 75 percent of American households as the chain leverages its physical footprint to expedite in-store pickup and grocery home delivery.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!