Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring software development in-house

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Paul Gaffney, chief technology officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods, is leading an effort to eliminate the retailer’s need for third-party vendors by bringing software development in-house. Mr. Gaffney, who was involved in a similar effort when he worked at Home Depot, is in the process of transitioning all Dick’s e-commerce and inventory tracking software. The goal of Mr. Gaffney’s eight member team is to create earnings that are at least 10-times the cost of the team in revenue produced annually.