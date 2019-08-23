Dick’s Sporting Goods tests stores without hunting products

Retail News

CNN

Dick’s Sporting Goods has eliminated hunting products including firearms in 135 stores as part of a pilot to see if other categories can produce higher sales and profits for the retailer. The retailer made the decision to no longer sell assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines following the massacre of children and staff at a high school in Parkland, FL last year. It also raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm in its stores from 18 to 21.