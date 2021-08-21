Dick’s Sporting Goods promotes CFO from within

Retail News
Dick’s Sporting Goods promotes CFO from withinThe Wall Street Journal 08/20/2021
Dick’s Sporting Goods has named Navdeep Gupta as its chief financial officer, replacing Lee Belitsky, who is remaining with the company to oversee its supply chain and other functions. Mr. Gupta joined Dick’s in 2017 as senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer. He previously served as senior Vice President of finance at Advance Auto Parts.
