Dick’s Sporting Goods preps new outdoors concept for city dwellers

Retail News

Fortune

Dick’s Sporting Goods is launching a new outdoors concept called Public Lands with two stores: one in Columbus, OH, and the other in Pittsburgh. The new stores will occupy two former Field & Stream stores, each measuring about 50,000 square feet. Shops within the store will feature products for dedicated activities such as biking, camping and hiking. Many consumers who do not engage in these types of activities still like to dress as if they do. “We’ve got the opportunity to give them the ability to showcase their lifestyle on a day-in, day-out basis whether they’re on a trail, skiing, or going out to dinner on Friday night,” said Dick’s executive chairman Ed Stack.