Dick’s Sporting Goods hires lobbyists to advocated for gun control

Retail News

Herald and News

The second biggest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. has reportedly hired Glover Park Group, a lobbying organization that has worked in the past for both Democratic and Republican causes, presumably to push for tougher gun control legislation in Washington. In the wake of the Parkland shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods was among the most high-profile retailers announcing the end of sales of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.