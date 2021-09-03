Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q results exceed expectations

Retail News
Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q results exceed expectationsMarketWatch 03/09/2021
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 19.3 percent increase in same-store sales, higher than the FactSet consensus of 17.1 percent growth. The chain’s growth was largely driven by online sales, which represented nearly one-third of all revenues during the quarter. Dick’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.43, above the consensus of $2.30.
