Retail News

Dick’s opens new ‘experiential’ store with rock-climbing wall and more

The Motley Fool/Detroit Free Press 03/29/2021

Dick’s House of Sports is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that features a rock-climbing wall, spaces for wellness services and afield outside for sporting events. The store gives customers an opportunity to speak with fitness experts who can assist in purchasing equipment and developing more effective workouts.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!