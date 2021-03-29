Dick’s opens new ‘experiential’ store with rock-climbing wall and more

Retail News
Dick’s opens new ‘experiential’ store with rock-climbing wall and moreThe Motley Fool/Detroit Free Press 03/29/2021
Dick’s House of Sports is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that features a rock-climbing wall, spaces for wellness services and afield outside for sporting events. The store gives customers an opportunity to speak with fitness experts who can assist in purchasing equipment and developing more effective workouts.
