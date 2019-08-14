Dick’s opens clearance outlet

Retail News
Dick’s opens clearance outletThe Journal Times 08/12/2019
A former Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Wisconsin has been converted into a Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Outlet. The store, one of only three operated by the retailer, offers clothing and footwear but no sporting goods. The new outlet features 17 different clothing brands and licensed team apparel, including the Green Bay Packers and others.
