Dick’s looks for big score after signing WNBA deal

Fortune 09/22/2021

Dick’s Sporting Goods has reached a multiyear deal to become the official partner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Dick’s CEO, Lauren Hobart, called the deal with the 12-team league “an important next step in our journey to support female athletes.” Dick’s has achieved substantial sales growth since the beginning of the pandemic and sees a significant need to appeal to female consumers in order to continue building on its recent success.

