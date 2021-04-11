Dick’s cuts staff turnover by standing up for associates

Retail News
Dick’s cuts staff turnover by standing up for associatesFortune 11/04/2021
It’s no secret that retail store associates have had to deal with more than their fair share of verbal abuse from customers since the pandemic began. Dick’s Sporting Goods has taken the approach that store managers will escort shoppers out of stores in such instances to protect its workers. The result is that Dick’s has earned a place on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2021 list.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!