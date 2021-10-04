Dick’s concept store is its biggest yet

Retail News
Dick’s concept store is its biggest yetCNBC 04/09/2021
Dick’s Sporting Goods’ House of Sport concept store is more than 100,000-square-feet, making it the largest operated by the retailer. “The vision that I laid out for this concept was that we wanted to build the store, … the experience, that would put Dick’s Sporting Goods out of business,” said Ed Stack, Dick’s executive chairman and chief merchant.
