Dick’s CEO doesn’t regret gun ban

Ed Stack, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, said he would do it all over again. The company halted the sale of firearms to consumers under the age of 21 and banned the sale of so-called assault-style rifles in its stores after 17 students were murdered during a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Mr. Stack was among CEOs who signed a letter supporting passage of HR8, legislation that would require a universal background check on consumers before selling them firearms.