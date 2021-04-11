Dick’s and Nike link loyalty programs

Retail News
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike are connecting their loyalty programs as the two companies seek to deepen their business relationship. Nineteen percent of Dick’s total sales came from Nike products last year. Nike will enable Dick’s customers to shop for exclusive apparel and footwear on the retailer’s site. Dick’s will also enable Nike customers to bring their returns to its stores. More perks are planned.
