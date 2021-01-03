Diaper banks struggle with demand as Americans struggle financially

Retail News

The Washington Post

Diaper banks, like food banks, are finding it difficult to keep up with demand as millions of Americans can not afford to buy the products on their own. “I see parents not putting anything on their babies because they don’t have diapers,” said Chelsea Presly, founder and executive director of Diaper Bank of the Delta in Mississippi. “I’ve seen people use shopping bags with some rags in it. I’ve seen T-shirts. I’ve seen people keeping the diapers on longer than necessary, and the diapers sag down when the babies walk.”