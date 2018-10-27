Dia de los Muertos is becoming a big deal in the U.S.A.

Retail News

USA Today

Dia de los Muertos – translation Day of the Dead – is a Mexican holiday that is growing increasingly popular in the U.S. even among Americans with no Mexican ancestry. The holiday, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, celebrates the remembrance of loved ones that have died. Sugar skulls and other skull ornamentation play a significant role in the holiday, which got a boost from Disney’s “Coco” animated movie, that has driven more than $800 million in worldwide sales since its release last November.