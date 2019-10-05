Despite losses, Roku smart TV is a Wall Street darling

Retail News

Barrons

Responding to the company’s report of surging user numbers, investors sent shares of Roku up over 28 percent in trading yesterday. TV manufacturers are moving increasingly to incorporate Roku’s smart TV technology. The company now has the most prevalent smart TV operating system in the world, present in more than one in three TVs sold in the U.S. in the first quarter. Although the company lost 9 cents per share in the first quarter, that beat analyst expectations for a loss of 23 cents.