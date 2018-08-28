Despite good earnings, Best Buy shares suffer

Retail News

Best Buy turned in a glowing second quarter earnings report: adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents vs. the 83 cents expected by analysts, slightly higher revenue than anticipated and an uptick in same-store sales of 6.2 percent vs. the 3.7 percent expected. And yet the retailer’s third quarter earnings projection — between 79 and 84 cents a share — is far shy of the 92 cents analysts are looking for, so (you guessed it) shares tumbled in premarket trading this morning.